This list will be updated regularly as more pilots are announced and filled.

The pilot season is just around the corner, which means that TV stations will take stock of their needs for the 2020-21 TV season and get the ball rolling to fill any gaps. When things get really interesting, it’s time to cast stars in these would-be hits! – TVLine presents its annual summary of who’s planning what and our guide to the jargon thrown around.

For easy access: Check out the list of pilots for ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC. We recommend that you bookmark this constantly updated page for the latest information.

PILOT | When a network orders a pilot, it asks its authors / producers / studios to cast and produce a very accurate facsimile of the first episode of a series. Each pilot is screened by Network Brass and typically tested before their fate is decided. (ON “Seat pilot“Is more likely to” go into series “because there is a significant financial penalty if it is not.)

PLANTED DEDUCTION | Also called a backdoor pilotThis is a result of an existing series that is building a potential spin-off. (See: Arrow’s “Green Arrow and the Canaries” episode.) Retro History Lesson: This Brady Bunch episode with neighbor Ken Berry, who adopts three different boys? That was an unfortunate pilot for a spin-off that should be called Kellys Kids.)

DRAMA / COMEDY PRESENTATION | For time or budget reasons, a network sometimes does not order a full pilot, but a shorter “presentation” that gives an impression of what a drama or sitcom would look like.

CAST-CONTINGENT | Sometimes a network orders a pilot with the caveat that filming cannot begin until a suitable (read: “name”) actor has been starred. (Translation: “The premise is questionable, but a star could sell us.”) So you will sometimes hear that when casting “so and so” the casting contingency for a pilot was removed.

SECOND POSITION | AKA, the two words that fans of “bubble” make, are extremely concerned every spring when stars from low-rated series start booking pilots (provided they get the OK from their current bosses). The term literally means that a pilot role is second / priority when their show is renewed. The fact that an actor has booked an appearance in the second position does not always mean that his / her current show is doomed to fail. Option A “safe secondMeans that the pilot’s bosses have been discreetly assured that the actor will be available.

UPFRONTS | The week in mid-May, in which the stations alternately reveal their schedules for the next season – including the pilots who have been ordered for the series. With one rare exception, if your show doesn’t make the cut here, it’s a no-good.

And now, our ongoing update of the pilots ordered for the 2020-21 TV season goes network by network….

CLICK HERE FOR ABC PILOTS (PAGE 2)

