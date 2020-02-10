NARCOS: MEXICO: SEASON 2 (Carlo Bernard, Chris Brancato, Doug Miro). All 10 episodes will be streamed on Netflix Canada starting Friday, February 14th. Evaluation: NNN

Narcos has settled into a groove. The series can often feel repetitive and mandatory, and cycle through shootings and executions that accentuate scenes in which men (and sometimes women) swing their cojones. Swinging fat is a Narcos staple. So many breast-loving DEA agents, cartel chiefs, corrupt police officers and FBI agents exchange big words in mano-a-mano distance keeping.

This attitude has a worrying effect. I am becoming deaf not only with the boast, but also with the terrible violence that mostly results from real events.

And it only gets worse. The series is still racing for the cartel violence that Mexico is experiencing today. The record high of 35,588 murders in 2019 has increased the death toll to over 200,000 since the Mexican government declared war on the cartels in 2006.

Narcos: Mexico takes place in the 1980s, when the seeds for what is happening today are still being sewn. This season, El Chapo, whose daughter recently celebrated a high-profile wedding, is still a poor enforcer named Chapito (Alejandro Edda). But we’re starting to see him become the notorious Sinaloa cartel chief we’ve read about in the headlines. We also see how he got his talent for digging tunnels.

Narcos is currently following: Mexico primarily the DEA and Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) or El Padrino, the former police officer who united local Narco bosses to build a cross-border cocaine network known as the Guadalajara cartel. Last season, DEA agent Kiki Camerena (Michael Peña) alerted Gallardo’s emerging empire. Gallardo’s thugs sentenced Camerena to death by torture.

Scoot McNairy narrated the events of the last season as Walt Breslin, who directs the DEA’s response to Camerena’s death in the new season. Like the staff in Steven Spielberg’s Munich, his undercover force kidnaps the men responsible for torturing Camerena, takes part in the above-mentioned tail-swinging monologues before extracting information and climbing the ladder to disrupt Gallardo’s intricate cocaine network.

This plot provides a sexy log line to sell the season. But it is not all that matters. McNairy does a good job, but his Breslin feels like a spare tire compared to what Pedro Pascal gave us as a dull but dedicated DEA agent who handles the Colombian cartels in the first three Narcos seasons. Since then Pascal has been playing the Mandalorian on Disney +.

Despite the dirtier job, McNairy’s Breslin and his boy scouts are a little too tame. You are on a revenge mission. Yet in the second episode they are argued over whether they can let the unrepentant man who tortured Kiki Camerena for over 30 hours die. The debate is conducted like a moral game for the benefit of the audience.

Narcos has been reliably cynical about the United States ‘involvement in the drug wars, and the authors like to rub viewers’ faces in America’s tactical and moral failures. This season is no less than exposing corruption to the CIA and Washington. The Iran-Contra affair is built into the plot. The attempts by Breslin and his team to reach a moral climax seem insincere and make me wonder whether the series is losing its critical side. On the other hand, the American characters in this series are more or less negligible. As the title suggests, it’s all about the Narcos.

Luna has the unenviable challenge of playing the center of the series. His character is gentle in the shadow of the larger-than-life Pablo Escobar, but this is where he draws his strength. Gallardo does not blow on the chest and does not drink microphone drops. Nobody sees him coming as such.

Gallardo is much more fascinating this time. If the last season tried to make him look like the nice cartel boss – as if the blood on his hands was unfortunate and inevitable – then he bursts on this facade. He is a businessman with a gentle demeanor. But he’s also more ruthless than any other boss and hardly gets his pulse racing when he orders the most pathetic execution.

At best, Narcos: Mexico remembers The Godfather Part II, while Gallardo remembers Michael Corleone from Al Pacino. His success leads him to a lonely corner because his ambition outlasts his intimate relationships. And his most fascinating relationship is with Mexico.

As a series, Narcos has always highlighted a cartel’s rocky relationship with politics and workers in his country. Building trade routes is a job for both Gallardo and the political party in charge – and both parties hold hands and pave the way for arms deals, election campaigns, and NAFTA.

Nobel laureate Mario Vargas Llosa coined the term “perfect dictatorship” to describe Mexico’s PRI party, which held the presidency for over 70 years. Narcos draws parallels between the PRI cartel and the Guadalajara cartel and finds similarities in terms of their functioning and their infiltration. Meanwhile, Narcos suggests that an enterprising person like Gallardo is a metaphor for Mexico.

@ JustSayRad