It is officially Cupid’s busiest day of the year and we are happy to relieve him of some matchmaking.

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day (and after being this vacation equivalent to The Grinch) we turn to the many TV twos for whom love is almost in the air – and if we could have a say in this matter, these characters would be as quick as pair possible.

Surely we are not the only ones who love romance between David and Kristen of Evil (this slow dance!), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisels Midge and Lenny Bruce (The slow dance!) or The 100’s Bellamy and Clarke, to name just a few.

There are also three potential couples in the # OneChicago universe that we would love to see set on fire, along with friendships at Good Trouble, single parents, All American, and more shows that definitely need to blossom to something more.

And although the majority of these potential couples have never been together before, we also support some exes – like Gary and Maggie from A Million Little Things – that should try again. (There’s even room for a couple of long shots … which mostly means 9-1-1s Buck and Eddie. Hey, we can dream!)

Scroll through the attached gallery – or click here to access it straight away – to see the TV characters we think should become couples, and then hit the comments with your own ideal matches!