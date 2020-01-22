Turnstile announces UK Tour - Kerrang!

advertisement

Maryland Punks Turnstile have announced a five-day tour of the UK in March.

The Academy 2 started in Manchester on 9 March and the leader ends on 13 March in ULU in London.

The tour will be Turnstile’s first real UK tour in more than a year, with their only 2019 shows at Slam Dunk and 2000trees festivals.

Turnstile spent most of 2019 on the road, or toured as their “other band” Angel Du $ t – including a set in The K! Pit. At the beginning of this year they dropped the Share A View EP – three songs from remixes by the Australian producer Mall Grab. Listen below.

Tickets for Turnstile’s UK tour can be purchased here at 8 p.m. on 20th January.

Tourniquet UK tour 2020

March

09 Manchester, Academy 2

10 Bristol, The Trinity Center

11 Glasgow, The Garage

12 Birmingham, The Mill

13 London, ULU

