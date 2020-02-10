Josh Peck’s career has officially switched to dogs: The veterinarian Drake & Josh has committed to appearing in a TV adaptation by Turner & Hooch, in which a 12-episode series order was held at Disney +.

Following in the footsteps of Tom Hanks, who starred in the 1989 comedy comedy about a compulsively groomed cop and his four-legged friend, Peck will play Scott Turner, an ambitious and button-up detective (or in this case, a US Marshall) who realizes it that the stubborn dog he just inherited can be the partner he needs. The film version, which also featured Mare Winningham and Craig T. Nelson, brought in just under $ 80 million.

Matt Nix (The Gifted, Burn Notice) writes and produces little Turner & Hooch with Bones’ Josh Levy on board as a co-EP.

Peck’s Post-Drake & Josh work includes the short-lived Fox sitcom Grandfathered (in which he appeared alongside John Stamos) as well as CBS’s The Big Bang Theory, NBCs / Hulus The Mindy Project, Fox’s Pitch and Netflix’s Fuller House.

