Syrian government forces attacked a Turkish military post in the Taftanaz area of ​​northwest Syria in Idlib on Monday, Turkish officials said, and NTV broadcaster quoted the Turkish Ministry of Defense as saying five soldiers were killed.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense later said that its troops had hit 115 Syrian government targets and destroyed 101 of them in retaliation for the attack.

“So far, 115 (Syrian) regime targets have been shot at immediately and 101 regime elements have been neutralized, according to information from various sources,” the ministry said. “It was found that three tanks and two mortar positions were destroyed while a helicopter was also hit.”

Turkey has significantly strengthened Syria’s northwest Idlib region and “all options are available,” a senior official said the weekend before the attack. Ankara is trying to curb rapid progress by Syrian government forces.

The government offensive in Idlib, the last major enclave of opposition to President Bashar al-Assad, has driven more than half a million people out of their homes to the closed Turkish border and has threatened a new humanitarian crisis in Syria.

Turkey, which has already taken in 3.6 million Syrian refugees, says it can no longer accept it and has demanded that Damascus withdraw in Idlib by the end of the month or face Turkish action.

Large convoys of military vehicles carrying tanks, armored personnel carriers, and other equipment have traveled to Syria to reinforce a dozen Turkish military positions, some of which are now surrounded by advancing Syrian troops.

“Serious military and arms support has been sent to the Syrian Idlib region in recent weeks,” the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Three hundred vehicles landed in Idlib on Saturday, a total of around 1,000 this month, he said. He refused to say exactly how many new troops had been deployed, but described it as a “remarkable amount”.

“The observation points have been strengthened completely,” said the official. “The Idlib front has been strengthened.”

The Syrian Human Rights Observatory, a UK-based war monitor, reported that 1,240 Turkish military vehicles and 5,000 soldiers had gone to Idlib last week.

The fighting in Idlib has shattered fragile cooperation between Turkey, supporting rebels who once hoped to overthrow Assad, and Russia, whose support has enabled the formerly troubled president to regain control of most of the country.

“With the support of Russia, the regime violated all agreements and arrangements,” said the official. “We are prepared for every event. Of course, all options are on the table.”

Despite Turkey’s disagreement with Russia over Idlib, the official said the Ankara talks on Saturday were positive. The two sides will meet again next week.

“Turkey will act”

The Syrian armed forces announced on Sunday that they have recaptured more than 600 square kilometers of land and have taken control of dozens of towns and villages in the past few days.

“Our brave army will continue to perform its sacred duties to free all of Syria’s geographic territory from terrorism and its followers,” the armed forces statement said.

Ankara has asked Moscow to curb the Idlib offensive, the Syrian government troops within 16 km of the provincial capital Idlib, which is home to more than 1 million people.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday that they would soon have to withdraw. “If the regime forces are not withdrawn by the end of February, we will take action,” he said in an interview with the Hurriyet newspaper.

The observatory on the eastern flank of the enclave held by the opposition announced that the advancing government troops had seized the M5, Syria’s most important north-south road, which connects the two Syrian capitals Damascus and Aleppo, within 2 km.

Pope Francis called for humanitarian law in Idlib on Sunday and said that reports from the province were “painful … especially with regard to the conditions of women and children, of those forced to flee from a military escalation “.