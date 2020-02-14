Turkey will export locally-produced coronavirus detection kits to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan in the coming days, which can produce results in about two hours, the health minister said on Friday.

China’s outbreak of the coronavirus has shown no signs of peaking. Health authorities reported more than 5,000 new cases on Friday.

Earlier this month, Turkey evacuated 42 people from China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and quarantined them for 14 days while the authorities were testing.

Health minister Fahrettin Koca spoke in Ankara after the quarantine period without identified infections that the Turkish coronavirus detection kit was 99.6% accurate.

The kit was made according to the World Health Organization and can get results in 90 to 120 minutes, a little less than in Germany or France, he said.

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan each requested about 10,000 kits, and Turkey will start exporting in the coming days, Koca said. “We will export this according to the demand that we receive.”

Ankara has said there are no known cases of the virus in the country, and authorities are using airport thermal cameras and other protective measures. Turkish Airlines has suspended flights to China after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a global emergency.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that you find interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude