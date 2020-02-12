Turkey announced Tuesday that 51 Syrian soldiers were killed in northwestern Syria when Turkish-backed rebels fought back Russian-backed government forces that had made a profit in their campaign to eradicate the country’s last insurgent bastion.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense cited local sources, adding that two Syrian tanks and an ammunition depot were also destroyed.

Hours earlier, a war monitor reported that Syrian government forces had taken control of the Aleppo-Damascus main road, which led through the contested northwest Idlib province for the first time since the start of the civil war in 2012.

However, the Syrian state media did not mention this and later rebels said that fighting would continue in some northern areas near the M-5 motorway, which connects Aleppo with the capital Damascus and eventually with Deraa in the far south.

Syrian fighters supported by Turks are preparing to go to the front in the Syrian province of Idlib. Tuesday, February 11, 2020.Ghaith Alsayed, AP

In response, insurgents shot down a Syrian military helicopter and advanced toward the city of Nairab, which the Turkish Defense Ministry said had been abandoned by Syrian government forces.

A Turkish official said the rebels supported by Turkish artillery had started “a full attack” on an area that had recently been lost to the government side near Saraqeb, a strategic crossroads town on the M5 motorway. A rebel commander told Reuters that they would push government troops back there.

The Syrian army said Tuesday that it would respond to attacks by Turkish forces that wanted to stop the army’s advance into Idlib province.

The flare-up of the fighting has led to some of the most serious clashes between Ankara and Damascus in the nine-year war, in which Russia and Iran supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Syrian government helicopter is launched by a missile in Idlib province, Syria, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Ghaith Alsayed, AP

James Jeffrey, the U.S. envoy to Syria, will meet senior Turkish officials in Ankara on Wednesday, and the U.S. embassy there said they would discuss working towards a political solution to the conflict.

“Today, our NATO ally Turkey faces a threat from the Assad and Russian governments. We are here to assess the situation with the Turkish government and offer support where possible,” said Jeffrey, who arrived in Ankara late Tuesday.

The fate of Idlib should be decided by Turkey and Russia as well as by Assad.

Russia has officers on site to advise the Syrians on the campaign, as well as some ground forces, and Russian fighter planes have carried out numerous air strikes.

Ankara has sent thousands of soldiers across the border to stem the Syrian offensive.

Turkish military vehicles can be seen in Hazano near Idlib, Syria, on February 11, 2020. KHALIL ASHAWI / REUTERS

Aid agencies have said that the withdrawal of hundreds of thousands of civilians from the affected areas is the largest such movement in the war and marks a new humanitarian crisis.

Turkey has already accepted 3.6 million Syrian refugees and says it can no longer accept them. It said it would stop all new waves of refugees from Idlib and its military would remain deployed there.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the Syrian government would pay a “very high price” for the attack on Turkish troops, including five killed on Monday and eight Turkish personnel who had been killed a week earlier.

“We have given the Syrian side the necessary answers at the highest level. Especially in Idlib they have got what they deserve. But that is not enough, it will go on,” he said in Ankara, adding that he would be on Wednesday announce a detailed plan for Idlib.

Talks in Ankara between Turkey and a Russian delegation ended on Monday without agreement on ending the fighting, a Turkish diplomatic source said.

Turkish officials told the Russians that attacks on Turkish posts in Idlib must be stopped immediately and that Turkish troops destroyed several Syrian government targets as retaliatory measures. Erdogan has warned Turkey to push Assad’s forces back if they don’t withdraw by the end of this month.

The Kremlin said Tuesday that all attacks on Russian and Syrian forces in Idlib should stop.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the situation with Erdogan by phone later Tuesday, the TASS news agency said.

Soldiers from the Syrian Army show the victory sign in the village of al-Eis in the Syrian province of Aleppo on Sunday, February 9, 2020., AP

airstrikes

Since launching their new offensive in December, government forces have recaptured more than 600 square kilometers of land and have lost control of dozens of towns and villages in the past few days.

Emergency services pull the body of a boy who was killed in a government airstrike in Idlib city, Syria, on February 11, 2020. Ghaith Alsayed, AP

The rebels are a mixture of nationalist factions and Islamist fighters who had deadly rivalries but are now closing.

Last week, government troops recaptured rebel-held Saraqeb, which was home to several Turkish military personnel.

Rescue teams said Tuesday that Russian and Syrian fighters bombed several cities in Idlib and carried out air strikes in the nearby western province of Aleppo, where rebels are present. At least 13 civilians were killed in the airstrikes overnight.

The rapid advance of Assad troops in Idlib has driven almost 700,000 people – mostly women and children – from their homes to the sealed Turkish border in the past 10 weeks.

“According to our first analysis, this is the largest number of people in a single period since the beginning of the Syrian crisis almost nine years ago,” Jens Laerke, spokesman for the United Nations OCHA aid organization, told reporters in Geneva.

The spokesman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Andrej Mahecic, said that the harsh winter weather exacerbated their suffering and that it was difficult to find shelter.

“It will be almost impossible to find a place in an unfinished building,” he said, adding that the mosques were full.

Witnesses and rebels reported that a new column of Turkish reinforcements, including tanks, rocket launchers and armored vehicles, crossed the border into Idlib overnight.

The battle for Idlib is a crucial phase in a war in which hundreds of thousands of fighters and civilians were killed, millions of refugees killed in their own country or overseas, and the vast Middle East has been shattered since the outbreak of the Arab Spring in 2011.

Moscow’s military intervention in 2015 has helped wage the war decisively in favor of Assad, the Syrian ruler for almost 20 years, but it is now presiding over a devastated country.