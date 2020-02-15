Turkey rejected Russian allegations on Saturday that its actions in the Syrian province of Idlib had violated de-escalation agreements with Russia and Iran, and said it would take military action in the region if diplomatic efforts with Moscow failed.

Turkey and Russia, which support the opposing sides in the Syrian war, agreed in 2018 to set up a de-escalation zone in the northwestern province.

However, their fragile cooperation was disrupted by a Syrian government offensive in Idlib that killed 13 Turkish soldiers in the past two weeks.

Ankara has announced that it will use military force to push back the Syrian armed forces unless they withdraw by the end of February. President Tayyip Erdogan threatened to hit Syrian government forces anywhere in Syria if another Turkish soldier were injured.

Erdogan discussed the situation on Saturday in separate phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, but there was no immediate word for a diplomatic breakthrough.

Russia, which supports Syrian President Bashar Assad, says Turkey has exacerbated the situation in Idlib and Ankara has failed to neutralize the militants there.

An aerial view of the city of Taftanaz, northeast of the city of Idlib, which was abandoned by their residence when Syrian government forces and their allies invaded the province on February 13, 2020. Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay told NTV that Turkey was determined to stop the Syrian advance in Idlib and that Ankara had given its position to Moscow during the talks.

“We cannot overlook the cruelty in our neighbor,” said Oktay.

“Turkey has fulfilled its responsibilities in Idlib. Some of our observation posts have fallen into areas controlled by the (Syrian) regime,” he said, referring to Turkish military observation posts set up in Idlib under the 2018 agreement.

Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey could not be silent about the Syrian government forces around Turkish observation posts and reprimanded the United States for statements he said did not create trust.

The state news agency Anadolu said that buses with commandos and trucks with more military equipment were sent to strengthen Turkish observation posts.

Russian news agencies cited a military source as saying that rebel fighters in Idlib had received US-made portable air defense systems from Turkey and that Ankara had sent more than 70 tanks, around 200 armored vehicles, and 80 artillery weapons to the region.

During an international security conference in Munich, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara wanted to resolve issues with Russia through Idlib through diplomacy, but added, “If it doesn’t work through diplomatic channels, we will take the necessary steps.”

He said a Turkish delegation would travel to Moscow for talks on Monday, and Ankara expected his allies to put pressure on the Syrian government, Russia and Iran to stop the attacks in Idlib.

Later in Saturday, Cavusoglu held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Munich – the first ministerial-level meeting between Ankara and Moscow since the worsening of violence in Idlib.

Cavusoglu has been cited by Russian media that differences over Syria should not affect Ankara’s relationship with Moscow or interfere with his contract to purchase Russian S-400 missile defense systems, which has weighed on Turkey’s relations with its NATO ally, the United States.

Cavusoglu tweeted that he had a “positive meeting” with Lavrov, but said that Turkey would “only make an assessment” after the talks in Moscow on Monday.

Escalation of violence

The increasing violence in Idlib has caused hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes and drive north to the Turkish-Syrian border.

Turkey, home to 3.6 million Syrian refugees, has said it cannot handle a new influx.

Turkish and Russian officials held talks in Ankara while the Syrian government continued its offensive. Erdogan has also spoken twice to Russian President Vladimir Putin since the death of Turkish troops.

Turkey has supported rebels who want to oust Assad. Erdogan said this week that the Turkish-backed rebels had launched an offensive to recapture some areas that they had lost to Syrian forces.

Syrian state media said on Saturday that Syrian troops had started clearing barricades off a highway between Damascus and Aleppo after regaining full control of the road for the first time in more than seven years.

State media also reported Syrian progress toward rebel-held Atarib, about 15 miles west of Aleppo, and three cities in the northwest.

Turkish and Syrian state media reported on Friday that Turkish-backed Syrian rebels had shot down a government helicopter west of Aleppo in the Idlib region.