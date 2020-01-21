Turkey receives over 120 missiles, two S-400 systems from Russia

advertisement

Turkey received two additional S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and more than 120 surface-to-air missiles from Russia on Monday, according to the TASS news agency.

“Turkey has received two S-400 battalions, more than 120 ground missiles, and auxiliary equipment, spare parts and tools,” a military diplomatic source told TASS.

The source added that the delivery and acceptance law was signed in Ankara in early December and started with a 20-month warranty period, TASS reported.

TASS said Russia’s state-owned arms exporter refused to comment.

Ankara and Washington disagreed over Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 systems, which the US said are incompatible with NATO defense and are a threat to Lockheed Martin’s F-35 stealth hunter.

The first parts of the system were delivered to Ankara in July despite warnings of possible U.S. sanctions related to the July purchase. The United States has also excluded Turkey from the F-35 program, but Ankara has so far rejected the warnings. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the system will be fully operational by April 2020.

