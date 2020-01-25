Turkey earthquake kills 22, rescuers search for survivors - News

advertisement

The 6.8 earthquake was felt in neighboring countries.



Rescue workers are racing against the time on Saturday to find survivors under the rubble after a powerful earthquake that claimed 22 lives and left more than 1,200 injured in Eastern Turkey.

The magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Friday night, with its epicenter in the small town of Sivrice on the lake in the province of Elazig, and was felt in neighboring countries.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan canceled a speech in Istanbul and went to Elazig where he attended the funeral of a woman and her son.

He promised that the state would do “all we can” to help those affected by a disaster that he described as a “test.”

The Turkish Government’s Disaster and Emergency Management Office (AFAD) said 42 people were rescued alive from collapsed buildings in Elazig.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said earlier on Saturday that it was estimated that 22 people were trapped under the rubble.

Turkish news channels showed live images of rescued people. Among those found alive was a woman named Azize who had contacted the emergency authorities and talked to a rescue worker by phone, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Nearly 2,000 search and rescue workers were sent to the region, while thousands of beds, blankets and tents were provided, the presidency said.

The rescue efforts took place at freezing temperatures when wood and plastic were burned to keep the crowd warm.

Hundreds of people waited anxiously on the other side of police barriers, including a man who gave his name as Mustafa.

“I have three family members in that building: a man, his wife and her mother. They are still covered with rubble,” 40-year-old AFP said.

“I was home during the earthquake. It lasted so long, it was like a nightmare. I froze in the living room when it happened, my wife and our two kids were screaming and running around,” he said.

He added that some neighbors jumped out of the windows in a panic because families, including him, were forced to spend the night on the street.

About 20 rescuers sat on top of the remains of a collapsed building and slowly cleaned up the rubble at a time, surrounded by broken wooden beams and concrete.

The US Geological Survey rated the magnitude as 6.7, slightly lower than AFAD, and added that it struck near the East Anatolian Fault in an area that has not suffered documented major fractures since an earthquake in 1875.

There have been 401 aftershocks, including 14 larger than four, AFAD said.

