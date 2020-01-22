Tuppence Middleton plays in the trailer for the kidnapping thriller Disappearance at Clifton Hill

advertisement

IFC Films has released a poster and trailer for director Albert Shin’s upcoming thriller Disappear at Clifton Hill It portrays Tuppence Middleton as a problematic young woman who returns to her hometown after her mother’s death and tries to uncover the truth about what happened to a boy she had kidnapped in the forest 25 years ago. Middleton includes Hannah Gross, Marie-Josée Croze, Eric Johnson and David Cronenberg. Look here …

After her mother’s death, Abby (Tuppence Middleton), a troubled young woman with a troubled past, returns to her home town of Niagara Falls and the dilapidated motel that her family used to run. During her stay, she is once again involved in a mystery that has haunted her since childhood: what happened to the boy whom she saw violently kidnapped in the forest 25 years ago? When Abby sets out to find out the truth, she faces both a shocking, long-buried conspiracy as deep as the case itself and her own inner demons. This thriller, permeated with surreal threats, is an enticing psychological puzzle box that unfolds in the hallucinatory area between reality and perception.

Clifton Hill’s disappearance is scheduled for February 28.

