Tunnel Fracas have not distracted the champions from three in a row

In the end, Kilcoo just had too many holes to close against Corofin.

The Ulster champions let Corofin dig as deep as they ever had to do, but despite their resilience to bring the race to extra time, they left Croke Park shivering in the cold of January and with enormous regret.

Tactically they made Corofin think, and in the first half the Mickey Moran team should have shown more for the airports.

From the start it looked like a game that Kilcoo was in control of. However, they made poor choices for the goal and during the break they could be three or four points higher than going to the changing rooms at just 0-3 to 0-2 in the front.

The first half was bad. After nine minutes there were 11 turnovers and no scores – that kind of arms – and the sharpness for the goal also had an impact on Corofin.

Corofin from Kevin O’Brien must have spent a lot of time looking for soul during the break, and they came out to play morally direct to take control of the game. Reaching a 0-7 to 0-4 lead with 10 minutes to go it seemed to be enough against 14 men. Dylan Ward’s second yellow was probably correct, although he might not agree with his first.

Corofin showed a kind of cynicism that is usually not associated with them in the final phase, and it almost cost them.

Usually that stereotype is labeled by the Ulster team and when Kilcoo kicked three late times it seemed to be over, but match referee Conor Lane just kept playing and playing.

We were left with a ridiculous situation after 72 minutes when Paul Devlin came down with a free kick and showed nerves of steel to bring us in extra time.

The fracas in the tunnel – full-time for extra time – did no harm to Corofin, when many thought that Kilcoo would have been the team and would have carried all the momentum at that specific moment.

Didn’t know that the #GAA had opened the doors to Parkour – who is that leppin in the tunnel battle at FT of Kilcoo-Corofin? 10/10 before landing! pic.twitter.com/pUj2iLz6iL

– Tommy Rooney (@TomasORuanaidh) January 19, 2020

You could see the Galway players before they looked extra relaxed, with some of their players laughing and joking before Kilcoo reappeared and Corofin took control of things from that moment.

The goal of Conor Cunningham was the last nail in the coffin for Kilcoo, who didn’t kick a ball in extra time and didn’t get a single score in those 24 odd minutes.

We missed a trick that Lane gave the game.

There are plenty of upcoming referees who could have taken the lead to gain experience and give an injection.

Nowadays there is disappointment and inevitability in the game of football among players and supporters, although that in turn ensures the life of club football and confirms its importance.

The condensed club championship is a good thing, and it will benefit the stronger clubs with the larger panels – and that depth of talent is what Corofin has won over.

The club finals of St Patrick’s Day will soon be forgotten, although this time of year is not too conducive to playing good football and the GAA were lucky with decent enough weather and travel conditions in the circumstances.

It will be difficult for Kilcoo to come back on this stage, although very good players will come through such as Shealan Johnston, Eugene Branagan and Justin Clarke – and football is religion there.

It sounds almost simple, but the first thing they have to do is get through their national championship in Down, where teams will increasingly be chasing them. If they can come from their own corner, then you are only three games away from a semi-final in Ireland, although provincial football in Ulster can be very difficult.

There are a few teams there that would have looked yesterday and found that they could also give Corofin a good crack.

Kilcoo has previously won matches of such a close nature against more ordinary teams. However, Corofin is no ordinary team, and their winning three-in-a-row – the first club party to ever manage the performance in both codes – shows their abilities and they will be known as the best club side to play the game.

No doubt they will knock on the door again next year.

