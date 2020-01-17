advertisement

“They are nonsense” were the words he just said to me, but I had to ask him to repeat himself. I really wasn’t sure what I heard was what he said. Now you have to understand why this surprised me. First of all, this egbon of mine is one of the most “right” people I know. He always consciously chose his words and that he had said that about this “genius” duo, man! Was I stunned?

I was super impressed by the duo. Just months prior to this discussion they had announced a multi-million Naira PE injection in one of Nigeria’s legacy companies, hosted some of the smartest people around a huge Eko hotel conference and sponsored one of the largest social gatherings in Lagos. Boy! I was amazed.

They were also articulated and charismatic. They literally personify the “I’ve got it all” look. If I did not consider my egbon to be of paramount importance, I might have lost respect for him. I mean, they drove sleek cars and flew business class. But unfortunately! My egbon was right.

advertisement

As the years passed with events that unfolded, it became increasingly clear to me that they had “audio money.” The plan was to astonish the Nigerian financial space (which was then growing) and to make important deals that would make them what they claimed to be.

The funny thing is that they are not the first to exaggerate, “hope for hope,” to sell a destination that still has to exist, even if the plan makes sense to everything. Many have even succeeded and climbed all the way to the top and guess what, many will still do it.

The principle is simple. I once saw a quote that explained it perfectly: “Image is everything, you don’t have to save costs to make the right image. Word of mouth is also crucial, once you have a good reputation, momentum will to wear “.

Unfortunately, a good image is supposed to be an addition to expertise, but it is gradually becoming the full essence of many of the “entrepreneurs” out there. Although some may have won a few scholarships, you shouldn’t be too surprised if after a year or two there is still no real product or sale. The streets are hard and the chances of success are extremely small, so if people can do something to improve their chances, people will.

The fact is that what people often say about themselves is embellished or complete fiction – especially among the enterprising crowd where greetings are mini-pitches. I have stood in many such rooms and watched how the room is attracted to the person with the “biggest title”. It seems that the more finesse you can show, the more attention you get.

So people naturally exaggerate their knowledge, experience, performance and compensation. They call themselves # 1 bestsellers of non-existent lists, the 1st ever in Nigeria for XYZ and serial entrepreneurs who were actually just freelancers.

I do not condemn anyone because, as I increase access, I often see people blowing up their reach / wealth / influence, especially at a distance – and I sometimes wonder if I am guilty of it. It is all around us; from PR papers and lists in top journals to TED Talk speeches and prices, everyone wants to expand their market.

My advice? Bet on content above form. When you do this, your long-term results will speak for you and your work. So don’t be under unnecessary pressure; just do yourself.

advertisement