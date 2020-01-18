Tullaroan wins after a pulsating final championship

advertisement

Tullaroan

3-19

–

5-12

Fr O’Neill’s

A pulsating and absolutely magnificent All Ireland intermediary swinging club championship final finally went the way of Tullaroan in Croke Park tonight.

advertisement

Captain Shane Walsh’s injury time point ensures victory after a thriller with eight goals.

The result led to double enjoyment at the GAA headquarters for Kilkenny clubs.

It was really heartbreaking for Fr O’Neill, who got everything out of the closet, because they played without two of their star forward who failed to get their red cards out of the semi-finals.

Fr O’Neill’s roared in a 1-4 to 0-1 lead, Declan Dalton’s goal in the 17th minute after a brilliant three-man move with Eoin Conway and Paudie McMahon, put the Cork men in battle and there were points from Conway, Dalton and Kevin O’Sullivan.

Tullaroan, slow to settle down, grabbed a few points from Shane Walsh and Bill Gaffney to bring them back into discussion.

When Martin Keoghan found it just after he was founded by Shane Walsh, the Kilkenny side took a lean one-point lead.

They were also grateful to their goalie Paul Buggy who averted the danger when O’Neill reached the goal.

Just before half-time the game took a turn when Colin Sloane’s short puckout fell on the path of Shane Walsh who quickly said goodbye to Peter Walsh for Tullaroan’s second goal. The score left them 2-5 to 1-6 ahead with the interval.

The second half was incredible, with the leadership changing hands. Conway’s goal of a Dalton ball gave Fr O’Neill’s and lead.

And when Dalton and Cillian Broderick found it just one minute apart, the Cork team led 4-8 to 2-9 halfway through the second half.

Back came Tullaroan who hit an unanswered 1-7 – a second goal by Martin Keoghan to go 3-16 to 4-8.

A fifth goal for Fr O’Neill’s by Jason Hankard again placed the game in the melting pot, leaving them drifting.

O’Neill has reached a level and with three minutes extra time passed, Shane Walsh stepped up with the winning point in the 64th minute.

Scorers for Tullaroan: S Walsh (0-9, 0-4 cutter), M Keoghan (2-1), Peter Walsh (1-2), Padraig Walsh (0-1 65), J Walton and T Walsh (0-2 each), B Gaffney (0-1).

Scorers for Fr O’Neill’s: D Dalton (2-4, 0-2 cutter, 0-1 65), E Conway (1-2), C Broderick and J Hankard (1-0 each), P McMahon and K O’Sullivan (0-2 each ), T Millerick and S O’Connor (0-1 each).

Tullaroan: P Buggy; D Doheny, Tommy Walsh (village), S Maher; Martin Walsh, Padraig Walsh, J Keoghan; T Dunne, Mark Walsh; B Gaffney, M Keoghan, J Walton; Peter Walsh, Tommy Walsh (Mountgale), S Walsh (Capt).

Subs: K Coogan for T Dunne (39), A Tallis for M Walsh (44).

Fr O’Neill’s: C. Sloane; M Millerick, P Butler, G Millerick; J. Barry, D. Harrington (Capt), T. Millerick; J. Millerick, KO’Sullivan; L O’Crisinoll, R Cullinane, P McMahon; E Conway, D Dalton, C Broderick.

Subs: J Hankard for E Conway (50), S O’Connor for J Barry (54), E Motherway for C Broderick (57).

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford).

advertisement