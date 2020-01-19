Tullaroan boss greets the character after Fr O'Neill's dramatic Croke Park wins

advertisement

timgcap = Tullaroan manager Jimmy Coogan and Tommy Walsh. Image: Sportsfile] JimmyCooganAndTommyWalshTullaroan2020_large.jpg [/ timgcap]

Tullaroan manager Jimmy Coogan greeted his All-Ireland winners. After a slow start, the Kilkenny party turned the game to their advantage to win the victory after an epic final between Ireland and the swinging club championship. He said the character had a lot to do with their one-point win.

advertisement

“Character had a lot to do with it. We have been in many finals in Kilkenny in recent years and with a few points in many finals. So we decided that during the rest today we would not be on the wrong side.

“We started the first half very nervous. We couldn’t win a ball in the front. Our backs did reasonably well. The second half went one way and then the other. We would continue and they would come back.

Fr O’Neill’s are also a very strong team. I thought in the second half our boys showed an enormous character to cross the line.

“In the second half we just seemed to be trying. Shane Walsh came in the middle and Martin Keoghan advanced completely and swung very well. We seemed to get the scores at the right time.

“At the start of the year, our goal was to return to the business end in Kilkenny. We were very happy to win that. After that, things started for us. We had nothing planned about Leinster or an All Ireland series. But once we got here, we did everything to give everything.

“The boys have been great all year round. They earned their victory well. I could not say enough good about them. Anything you ask them to do, they would do. Their application in training and everything is absolutely fantastic.

Hurling means a lot to the people of Tullaroan. There is an enormous history and an enormous tradition of swinging in Tullaroan. The entire parish was behind us.

“The boys just gave it all and got off the right side.

“We are very honored to be All Ireland champions and to represent Tullaroan and Kilkenny. We are happy with it. “

advertisement