TUI AG expanded its profit forecast for the full year on Tuesday due to the founding of Boeing Co.

737 MAX aircraft, as a slight decrease in net loss was recorded in the first quarter of the financial year.

The travel group listed on the FTSE 100 based in Germany

recorded a net loss of $ 128.7 million ($ 142.7 million) in the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to a loss of $ 139.3 million in the prior-year period. Quarterly sales rose to EUR 3.85 billion compared to EUR 3.57 billion in the previous year.

The underlying loss before interest and taxes – the company’s preferred metric, which extracts exceptional and other one-off items – was EUR 146.9 million versus a loss of EUR 83.1 million.

The company now expects adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of between EUR 850 and 1.05 billion for the year, compared to previous forecasts of EUR 950 to 1.05 billion.

However, based on Boeing’s most recent forecasts for the expected restart of the 737 MAX, the expected cost range has been reduced to EUR 220 million to EUR 245 million, compared to previous forecasts of EUR 220 million to EUR 270 million.

According to Boeing, the 737 MAX is expected to be back in commercial use by the middle of this year.

According to TUI, the year started “exceptionally well” in terms of booking trends, with the UK posting the best booking volume in the company’s history.

