Tuesday's first warning: cold and windy again today

The first warning from meteorologist Myles Henderson

Another cold and windy day … The temperatures start this morning in the 20s and 30s. Due to the strong north wind it feels more like the teenagers and 20s. We usually see sunny skies inland with clouds along the coast. A stray shower or even flurries are possible, but most of the area will be dry today. Today highs only reach the upper 30 degrees, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. In the afternoon the feeling temperature has a hard time reaching 30.

The temperatures will gradually heat up during the week. Highs will warm up on Wednesday until the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies. It will still be windy tomorrow with north to NE winds at 10 to 20 mph. We will warm up to almost 50 on Thursday and until the mid-50s on Friday. Our next substantial chance of rain goes from Friday evening to Saturday morning.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds, windy. Highlights in the upper 30s. Winds: N 10-20G25

Tonight: a few clouds, windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: N 10-20G25

Tomorrow: a few clouds, Breezy. Highlights in the mid-40s. Winds: N 10-20

Today in weather history (NWS Wakefield)

21st of January

1918 Record Low: -9F in Salisbury

1985 Record low: -3F in Norfolk

1996 Flash Flooding: Central Virginia

