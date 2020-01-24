advertisement

Tuesday Meetings

Free healthier life with chronic heath conditions Meeting: Once a week from 2 to 4:30 p.m. in Walnut Village, 1240 N. Pine St., Ukiah. This lesson meets for six weeks on Tuesday. For more information, call 671-5939.

Adult children of alcoholics (and other dysfunctional families): Meet Tuesday at 6:00 PM at Calvary Baptist Church, 465 Luce Ave., Ukiah.

Stop smoking Class: Tuesday from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free lesson. Call for location 463-7391.

TOPS Meeting: Every Tuesday at 9:15 am at Calvary Baptist Church, 465 Luce Ave., Ukiah. First meeting is free. Call 485-5413 for more information.

TOPS # 2 Meeting: Every Tuesday at 6 pm at Autumn Leaves, 425 E. Gobbi St., Ukiah. First meeting is free. 707-462-2559.

alanone: Family and friends of alcoholics. Meet on Tuesday at Calvary Baptist Church, 465 Luce Ave.; 463-2670.

Rotary Club of Ukiah: Meet for lunch on Tuesday at Mendocino College, 1000 Hensley Creek Road. For more information, visit www.ukiahrotary.org.

Fort Bragg library: ‘Is This Thing Even On’ Help with your tablets and e-readers, every Tuesday, from 1 pm to 3 pm, at 499 Laurel St. 964-2020.

