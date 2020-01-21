advertisement

POLICE REPORTS

The following is composed of reports prepared by the Ukiah Police Department. Call 463-6205 to report anonymous crime information.

SUSPICIOUS CIRCUM STANCES: Caller in the 900 block of North State Street reported at 12:52 pm January 12 that a suspect “walked into the parking lot with a bandana on his face and hand in the pocket of the sweater.” An officer responded and checked the area without finding any concern.

SUSPICIOUS CIRCUM STANCES: An officer responded to the 600 block of North State Street reported at 1.51 p.m. January 13 for a report of suspicious circumstances and took a report of found objects and controlled substances to destroy.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Caller in the 300 block of Leslie Street reported at 5.55 a.m. that January 13 was beaten in the face and head by his girlfriend. An officer responded and arrested Julie Legendre, 35, of Willits, on suspicion of domestic violence. She was booked in the Mendocino County prison.

BURGLARY: Caller in the 100 block of North Orchard Avenue reported at 8:30 am on January 13 that a burglary had taken place. An officer took the information.

TAKEN LAPTOPS: Caller in the 500 block of Leslie Street reported at 8.32 am on January 13 that laptops were stolen. An officer responded and reported that the incident would be handled by the school.

SHOPLIFTER: An officer responded to Lucky Supermarket on East Perkins Street at 9:17 am on January 13 for a report of shoplifting and arrested a 26-year-old Sacramento woman for theft. She was booked in the county jail.

BURGLARY: Caller in the 600 block of Walnut Avenue reported at 10:58 am on January 13 that a burglary had taken place. An officer responded and recorded a report.

DRUNK IN PUBLIC: A caller in the 400 block of Talmage Road reported at noon. January 13 that someone tried to get into his vehicle. An officer responded and arrested a 39-year-old man from the Mendocino province for being drunk in public. He was booked in the prison of the province.

DOG BITE: An officer helped California Highway Patrol officers seize a dog and recorded a report from a previous dog bite incident.

DEAD SQUIRREL: Caller at 2:20 PM January 13 reported that there was a dead squirrel on the corner of Despina Drive and Capps Lane. Street workers were informed.

BURGLARY: Caller in the 200 block of Highland Drive reported a burglary at 2:37 PM. January 13. An officer responded and recorded a report.

DEATH: An officer responded to the corner of Clara Avenue and Sidnie Street at 2.40 p.m. January 13 and reported a death.

The following is composed of reports prepared by the Ukiah Police Department regarding calls handled by Fort Bragg police.

DOG SURRIVED: Caller in the 200 block of South McPherson Street reported at 1.59 pm on January 13 that he “wants his dog out of drug and no longer wants it.” An officer responded and took the dog back to the police station.

Those arrested by law enforcement officers are innocent until found guilty. People who are reported arrested can contact the Daily Journal once their case has been completed so that the results can be reported. Those who believe that the information is incorrect should contact the appropriate authority. In the case of those arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant, all DUI cases reported by law enforcement authorities are reported by the newspaper. The Daily Journal makes no exceptions.

CORRECTIONS

The Ukiah Daily Journal reserves this space to correct errors or to clarify news articles. Errors can be reported to the editor, 468-3500.

