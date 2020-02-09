Tuesday meetings

Free healthier life with chronic heath conditions Once a week from 2pm to 4.30pm at Walnut Village, 1240 N. Pine, Ukiah. This class meets on Tuesday for six weeks. For more information, call 671-5939.

Facts vs. Nonsense meeting for teenagers: Every second Tuesday of the month in summer from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ukiah Library, 105 N. Main St. Free event. 463-4490.

Ukiah Library: Research Skills 101 for teens every second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 105 N. Main St. Free event. 463-4490.

Adult children of alcoholics (and other families with dysfunction): Meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 465 Luce Avenue, Ukiah.

Quit Smoking Class: Tuesday from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free class. For location information, call 463-7391.

TOPS meetings: Every Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 465 Luce Ave., Ukiah. First meeting free. For more information, call 485-5413.

TOPS # 2 meeting: Every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Autumn Leaves, 425 E. Gobbi St., Ukiah. The first meeting is free. 707-462-2559.

alanon: Family and friends of alcoholics. Tuesday afternoon meeting at Calvary Baptist Church, 465 Luce Ave .; 463-2670.

Ukiah Rotary Club: Meet for lunch at Mendocino College, 1000 Hensley Creek Road. More information is available at www.ukiahrotary.org.

Fort Bragg library: Every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Laurel Street 499 (964-2020) with your tablets and e-readers.

Tax Preparedness Service: Bring February 3 to April 15 at Ukiah Senior Center, 495 Leslie St. Photo ID, documents showing income, return last year. First come, first served. 462-1535.