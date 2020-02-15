HOUSTON, Texas – Very few people were together as long as Texas Southern University’s debating team trainer, Dr. Thomas Freeman, and his wife Clarice were together.

The legendary debating coach met his wife Clarice 10 years before their wedding.

Together, the two have some simple advice on love and marriage that they can share.

He is 100, she is 99 and the two have a marriage of 67 to prove their love.

Clarice moved from Chicago to Houston and the two started a family even though he was traveling to discuss tournaments around the world.

“He was often out of town. I’m home with three young children, but I never thought that he should give up what he does just to stay at home,” she said.

She said they always had their own interests.

ABC13 asked if it would be difficult for them to argue with the world-class debater.

“I don’t think we ever fought,” said Thomas quickly.

However, the real secret of their long marriage is both simple and profound.

“You take a vow and a vow says until death do us part. If you take this vow seriously, you do everything to do it justice,” said Thomas.

“I love her the way she is.”

