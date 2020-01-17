advertisement

Officials at the Transportation Security Administration have apologized after an Indian woman says an agent pulled her braids and broke them like reins while saying “dizzying.”

Tara Houska, who was traveling through the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, told the incident on Twitter on Monday.

advertisement

“When going through @TSA on @mspairport, the agent said she should take my braids,” she said. “She pulled them behind my shoulders, laughed and said” dizzy! “While she broke my braids like reins. My hair is part of my mind. I am a native woman. I am angry, humiliated. Your ‘pleasure’ hurts.”

As she went through @TSA on @mspairport, the agent said she should take my braids. She pulled them behind my shoulders, laughed and said “dizzy!” While she broke my braids like reins.

My hair is part of my mind. I’m a native woman. I’m angry, humiliated. Your “pleasure” hurts.

– tara houska (@zhaabowekwe) January 13, 2020

Houska, who is Objibwe, added that when she told “the blonde middle-aged woman who had casually used her authority to dehumanize and not respect me,” the TSA agent replied: “Well, it was just fun, I’m sorry. Your hair is beautiful. “

Houska said it wasn’t an apology and it wasn’t OK.

Related: The woman says that O’Hare’s TSA has profiled her racially, searched her braids

Since the incident, the TSA has investigated and apologized, according to a statement from the agency.

“TSA keeps its employees up to the highest standards of professional behavior and any type of inappropriate behavior is taken seriously,” the statement said.

On Tuesday afternoon, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Minnesota Cliff Van Leuven spoke to Houska and apologized for the officer’s actions and comments, the Associated Press reports.

Houska thanked the TSA for their response in a tweet on Tuesday.

Miigwech for uplifting this @ kare11 & miigwech @TSA for responsive and professional. My braids are not reins, I must be treated with dignity, just like everyone else.

Good resolution from a bad situation. We need more education and empathy for each other. #TeachingMoment https://t.co/uFRMvqtSY7

– tara houska (@zhaabowekwe) January 15, 2020

According to the agency’s website, the TSA regularly puts it down when needed. Agents check for potential explosives and other prohibited items when they do their pat down, the website says.

This story was originally published by Scripps Media, Inc.

.

advertisement