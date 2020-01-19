Try this simple exercise to breathe new life into your marriage

advertisement

The abbreviation “DSD” may not mean anything to you, but there are now more than 140,000 people in the world who know it and try to practice it regularly. It was invented by Servant of God Fr. Henri Caffarel, founder of the Teams of Our Lady, pioneers in the spiritual guidance of married couples. His famous DSD, which stands for “duty to sit down”, is a special time dedicated to a conversation with your spouse about the important things in life.

DSD is a regular one-on-one chat “to breathe, sit, look at each other and listen to each other.” It is an exercise that, according to the maker, is just as important as praying together as a couple. It is the essential minimum required to stay on the same wavelength when our living conditions change as a couple and challenges can leave their mark.

Of course, life as a couple and as a family does not flow like a slow, peaceful river. Reserving a fixed time (at least once a month) to talk to each other can be a real challenge. We often have to arm ourselves with a daily planner or calendar app to set the date between all other activities that we have to manage.

advertisement

Whether walking together, drinking coffee before work, dining in a restaurant or sitting down for a quiet chat when the kids are in bed, this DSD time should last about an hour. The most important thing is to do nothing else: no telephone, no computer, no order of papers, no quick washing up or other activities. This time must be fully spent on our spouse.

It is an appointment that takes as much effort as any other, more formal duty. But keep in mind that the “duty to sit down” is not an informal conversation in which we exchange ideas, but a special moment when we listen to each other, totally, without interrupting each other.

Before they begin to listen to each other, both spouses must place themselves in the presence of God. This collective prayer changes everything. Putting ourselves before the eyes of God is perhaps the only guarantee to accept the word of the other to the end, to open our heart to the other and to reconnect our love for our partner.

This makes it easier to tackle the topics that can make us angry. Instead of hurting each other with our words, DSD is an opportunity to ask our spouse why he or she is so hurt by a particular comment or criticism and really listens to the answer. Regular listening to each other talking about minor pain or miscommunication helps us understand how our partner functionsand how he or she responds (or perhaps exaggerates) to certain words that have emotionally charged meanings that must be different for each person.

Thanks to this deep mutual understanding under God’s gaze, we can rediscover dialogue and trust. This is the starting point for tackling more concrete topics of daily life, such as parenting techniques, professional choices and our relationships with family and friends. Under God’s gaze, this marital conversation can create a real space for us to breathe freely and ask ourselves the essential questions: what is the calling of every spouse in the marriage, and what is the calling of the couple as a whole?

For Fr. Henri Caffarel, the practice of ‘duty to sit down’ not only helps us to love each other better, but also helps us to focus on the fundamental vocation of every married couple, which is ‘the masterpiece of creation’ . This regular meeting of the couple to talk to each other in God’s presence has only one purpose: to sanctify them in marriage. “Living only for God and being supported by God – no more, no less.” Because without his help, “men and women cannot be faithful to love, that is why God invented the sacrament of marriage,” he said.

advertisement