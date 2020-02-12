It will of course be fun when we start sending out digital greetings and WhatsApp.



It’s a strange thing to say, isn’t it? Be nice to yourself on the day that love and intimate relationships are celebrated. However, it is one of the bitterest contradictions in modern life. We don’t seem to appreciate each other as much as we should. Society has (rightly) prompted us to celebrate affinity and kinship, to send special and loving and recognized messages to special people – mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, siblings, friends and of course spouses / partners – at least on certain occasions do this. But as we sanctify this abundance of relationships, we tend to ignore ourselves somehow. We are not taught self-compassion early enough in life. We are not often told that happiness comes from self-confidence.

It will of course be fun if we send digital greetings and WhatsApp messages about how we occupy a special position in our own lives and that the sun does not rise and the moon does not rise on the day we do it. I don’t think of myself. However, apart from jokes, there are phases in our lives – the low points, so to speak – in which we have to deal with ourselves with the same affection and compassion that we would show others who might be in a similar situation to us. Facing a challenge and / or failure, most people tend to put too much strain on themselves. Excessive self-criticism can unfortunately cause permanent damage.

Make no mistake – self-assessment and criticism are an essential part of an individual’s learning and evolution process. And we have to do that all the time in order to develop ourselves as an individual and as a person. But there is no point in blaming yourself or belittling your efforts for any imperfection or mistake. Of course, nobody likes a brazen and arrogant person, but there is a big difference between modesty and self-irony. Definitely strive for excellence, but keep in mind that sometimes it’s okay to ignore the imperfections. If you’ve been dealing hard with yourself lately, this Valentine’s Day is the time to take remedial action. Pamper yourself with a spa treatment or treat yourself to a gourmet double chocolate cake. You will thank you.