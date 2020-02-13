Days before US President Donald Trump’s visit to India, four senators who described themselves as “longtime friends of India” wrote to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asking for an assessment of the situation in Kashmir and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA ) and National Citizenship Register (NRC).

The February 12 letter is jointly signed by Democrats Chris Van Hollen (Maryland) and Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (Illinois) and Republicans Todd Young (Indiana) and Trump allies Lindsey Graham (South Carolina).

“We are longstanding friends of India writing about some of the worrying measures the current government has taken,” the senators write. “India has now imposed the longest internet ever closed by a democracy and blocked access to medical care, business and education for seven million people. Hundreds of Kashmiris remain in “preventive detention,” including key political figures. “

The letter asked for an assessment of the number of people detained in connection with Article 370 within 30 days, and “whether prisoners were tortured or otherwise ill-treated”.

It also calls for an assessment of restrictions on religious freedom and communication in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as access to the region by independent observers, foreign journalists, foreign diplomats, consular agents, international organizations and NGOs.

Finally, the letter seeks to assess the number of people at risk of statelessness, arbitrary withdrawal or denial of citizenship, expulsion or arbitrary detention under the Indian Government’s latest list of national civil registers and any excessive use by Indian authorities against Demonstrators who oppose the Citizenship Change Act.

