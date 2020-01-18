Trump's tax cut hands over $ 32 billion to America's top banks

advertisement

Savings for the six largest U.S. banks due to President Donald Trump’s tax restructuring accelerated last year and now stand at over $ 32 billion as lenders take out new loans, cut jobs, and increase distributions to shareholders to have.

JP Morgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley made profits this week, showing that in 2019 they were 18 billion euros more than in the previous year Saving USD The average effective tax rate fell from 20 percent to 18 percent. Bloomberg News calculated transportation costs by comparing lower tax rates with pre-tax rates, which averaged 30 percent.

Since Trump signed the law towards the end of his first year in office, the debate over the effects of the tax reform has been raging. Critics said that inequality worsened by favoring rich and under stimulating economic growth. Because banks used to pay higher tax rates than many other industries, they were among the biggest beneficiaries.

advertisement

Proponents predicted that lowering interest rates would give lenders more money to boost the economy and help companies invest in expansion, hire workers, and raise wages.

Here are the trends of the six largest banks since then:

The growth in outstanding loans declined to 1 percent last year, after 3 percent in 2018, which remained unchanged from 2017.

By the end of 2019, they had shrunk their workforce collectively by around 1,200 people, compared to two years earlier. To be sure, renting and firing were mixed among the six lenders, and some increased basic salaries or issued special bonuses. Some also informed investors this week about investing in job automation technology.

The shareholders were great beneficiaries. After the banks completed the Federal Reserve’s mid-year stress tests, the group announced plans to increase shareholder payouts by $ 21.5 billion, an increase of 14 percent.

The tax savings motivated the banks to record profits. The six companies posted net income of $ 120 billion in 2019, exceeding the 2018 mark. They had never exceeded $ 100 billion before the tax cuts.

At analysts’ conference calls to discuss results this week, some bank executives predicted that tax rates could rise slightly between 2018 and 2019. This suggests that some of the savings last year may have been due to temporary factors. In at least one case, a bank’s interest rate was increased in the past year by non-tax-deductible legal costs.

Trump, who was also committed to easing financial regulation, announced on Wednesday that his efforts have helped banks increase their profits. At a meeting of business leaders to celebrate his trade deal with China, he greeted a JPMorgan executive and suggested that the bank thank him.

“They just announced their earnings and they were incredible,” said the president of the country’s largest bank. “I made a lot of bankers look very good. But you’re doing a great job. ‘

advertisement