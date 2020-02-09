WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is expected to release a $ 4.8 trillion budget on Monday, marking the start of a potential second term, with significant cuts in social networking programs, foreign aid, and increased spending on defense lawyers and veterans ,

The plan would increase military spending by 0.3% to $ 740.5 billion for the 2021 fiscal year beginning October 1, according to a senior government official. The proposal would reduce spending on non-defense by 5% to $ 590 billion, which is below Congress level, and the president approved a two-year budget contract last summer.

A White House budget reflects an administration’s priorities and is the first offer to negotiate spending for the next fiscal year. However, the new budget is unlikely to become law because the Democrats control the house and need bipartisan support for spending in the GOP-led Senate.

The White House is proposing to cut spending by $ 4.4 trillion in a decade. Of that, $ 2 trillion is in savings from mandatory spending programs, including $ 130 billion from changes in Medicare drug prices, $ 292 billion from safety net cuts – such as labor requirements for Medicaid and grocery brands – and $ 70 billion from tightening Eligibility Access to State Disability Benefits.

