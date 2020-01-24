advertisement

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and ambassador to Israel David Friedman dramatically interfered in Israel’s election campaign by inviting Benjamin Netanyahu and his main competitor Benny Gantz to Washington to discuss the “deal of the century” Discussing Government “- what the White House describes as a plan for” Middle East Peace “.

Trump has intervened in Israel’s three campaigns several times over the past year, with each move benefiting the Prime Minister and harming his political rivals. With the announcement of the meeting next week on Thursday, a new benchmark was set for a “election gift” from Trump to Netanyahu, following a long list of actions and statements that have boosted Netanyahu’s campaigns.

The biggest advantage of Thursday’s news is timing. The government’s diplomatic vision for Israel and the Palestinians was completed more than a year ago, but left on the shelf when the government was waiting for the right time for their release. After a year of delays and deliberations, Trump’s team decided to publish the plan on the exact day the Knesset was supposed to vote to determine Netanyahu’s legal and political future. They insist that it is just a coincidence.

Voting to convene the committee to discuss Netanyahu’s immunity application against his three corruption suits could still take place, despite the fact that Netanyahu’s Likud party is trying to delay this in the face of diplomatic developments in Washington. But even if the committee meets, the event will be overshadowed by pictures of Trump and Netanyahu in the White House.

The White House also invited Gantz to Washington, but Vice President Mike Pence made sure that the retired army chief, whose party won more seats than Netanyahu’s in the last September election, was invited by Netanyahu. Most Israeli experts describe Gantz’s arrival as a honey trap set by Netanyahu and the Kushner team to embarrass and humiliate him in front of the cameras.

In the past few weeks, when the White House debated the release of its plan before the Israelis went to the poll on March 2, government officials have insisted that if the bill is actually presented, it will not be an election gift for Netanyahu. The government wanted to claim that Kushner and other members of the government had worked on the plan for years, and they didn’t want to waste it on an Israeli election just to help Netanyahu escape his charges. The timing of the Netanyahu-Gantz summit next week and the way Pence announced it made these claims doubtful.

Trump is not the first US president to take an active part in an Israeli election. Bill Clinton did it twice, in 1996 and 1999, and both times it was an attempt to help the Labor Party defeat Netanyahu. In 1996, Clinton’s help was insufficient and then Prime Minister Shimon Peres lost to Netanyahu. Three years later, Clinton – who was very popular in Israel – signaled to Israeli voters that he preferred Ehud Barak over Netanyahu and that Barak dismissed the incumbent.

But Trump has set new records for U.S. participation in Israeli elections, largely because he saw three elections in less than a year, an unprecedented situation for Israel. He campaigned for Netanyahu in both campaigns, but his involvement was not enough to form a new government coalition.

Ahead of the April elections last April, Trump praised Netanyahu and posted on social media a picture of huge billboards in Israel that featured the two heads of state and government – part of Likud’s campaign. Trump also sent Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Israel during the campaign, and Pompeo went to the Western Wall with Netanyahu.

Trump’s participation peaked two weeks before the polls when he invited Netanyahu to the White House to attend his statement that recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights. This event made headlines in Israel, but coverage was interrupted when a rocket fired from Gaza landed on a house north of Tel Aviv.

Benjamin Netanyahu applauds as Donald Trump holds a proclamation recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, Washington, DC, March 25, 2019CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS

Still, all of these gestures weren’t enough: after the election, while the prime minister was trying to put together a government before his time ran out, Trump tried to rescue by tweeting how great it would be if a government were in Israel founded. But Netanyahu fell short of a seat and Israel went to a second election.

Trump’s engagement during the second campaign was less dramatic than in the spring. At the start of the second campaign, he sent John Bolton, his national security advisor, to Jerusalem to meet Netanyahu and Russia’s national security advisor. He later sent Kushner to Israel when the government considered whether Trump should publish the “Deal of the Century,” but the White House finally decided to wait and see. In both cases, visits from senior Trump advisors to Netanyahu’s campaign were used to strengthen his image as a statesman and attack his rivals.

In the final weeks of the campaign, Netanyahu was looking for another “gift” from Trump. One option he discussed was Israel’s support for the annexation of the Jordan Valley. Instead, the two heads of government spoke on the phone only three days before election day, and Trump published a tweet after the vote announcing a joint defense pact. Netanyahu described this discussion as a “historic” opportunity, but after the elections, when Netanyahu again failed to form a government, the issue disappeared from public debate in Israel.

It is too early to predict the impact of Trump’s latest move. The latest polls show that Israel’s political standstill is ongoing. Neither Netanyahu nor Gantz have a clear way to form a government. We’ll soon know if Trump’s commitment this time helped Netanyahu form a coalition – and an escape route from his legal problems.

