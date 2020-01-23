Trump's policy towards India is to give up leadership: Ami Bera

advertisement

While the US election season is underway, Congressman Ami Bera called Trump’s policy on developments in India such as Kashmir and the “citizenship test” a “throne of American leadership.” Mr Bera’s comments were made during a call with reporters as part of the assistance to the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community for the 2020 campaign of former Vice-President Joe Biden for President – who supports Mr Bera.

As the new head of the important US subcommittee on Foreign Affairs on Asia, the Pacific and non-proliferation, Mr. Bera’s remarks have meaning for US-India relations. The subcommittee, under its former chairman Brad Sherman, held a hearing on Kashmir following Parliament’s abolition of Rule 370 last year.

“The Trump administration did not say anything about what happened in Kashmir and also what happens with the citizenship test. Under normal administration, America would use its influence and dialogue to open those communication channels,” said Mr. Bera, repeating that India’s strength is secular democracy.

“I would argue that India should not lose that secular democracy, because it sets it apart from other states and other countries. You don’t hear Donald Trump talking about that or even Minister Pompeo. I don’t think it’s up to us to tell other countries what to do, but with strong allies we can certainly have those conversations and dialogue, “he said.

The Congressman also confirmed that he had conveyed his concerns – in particular about the opening of Kashmir to the press and diplomats – to the private government, in addition to the use of public channels.

Criticism from the US has placed India in the rank order, which regards the Kashmir issue and citizenship policy and legislation (the National Register of Citizens or NRC and the Citizenship Change Act or CAA) as internal affairs. While in Washington last month for the India-US. 2 + 2 dialogue, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar had canceled a meeting with the Democratic Congresswoman of Indian descent, Pramila Jayapal. Who had submitted a resolution in the House asking India to lift the restrictions in Kashmir that were introduced after the repeal of Article 370.

He also said there was two-part support in the US Congress for a strong relationship between the US and India.

“Vice-President Biden, President Obama spoke about … the relationship between the US and India that may be the defining relationship in the 21st century,” said Mr. Bera.

On Biden

Mr. Bera said the Trump administration is family immigration – a major issue for the AAPI community. Mr. Biden would “probably roll back” some of the policies that the Trump government has put in place to make the spouses of H-1b employees work, according to Mr. Bera.

Certain H1-b spouses (H4 visa holders) were allowed to apply for work permits under the Obama administration. The Ministry of Homeland Security (DHS) under the Trump government has proposed limiting the capacity of H4 visa holders to work, although a final rule on this has yet to be published.

