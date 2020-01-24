Trump's peace deal could give green light to Israel's annexation plan - Israel news

advertisement

US President Donald Trump plans to publish his peace plan for Israel and the Palestinians by Tuesday and to invite Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz to the White House. Looking back, we can now decipher some of the events of the past week.

It appears that the Prime Minister and his rival Kahol Lavan both knew what Washington was up to. In Netanyahu’s case, this wouldn’t come as a surprise given his close relationship with Trump. But it is clear that Gantz was also up to date.

This explains Netanyahu’s attempt to get Gantz out of the way by re-proposing the annexation of the Jordan Valley. Kahol Lavan had to answer, but it seemed forced and awkward – Gantz’s party was ready for annexation if it was coordinated with the international community.

On Wednesday, Barak Ravid reported on Channel 13 of the White House’s objections to Israel’s unilateral moves in the Jordan Valley. Amit Segal’s report on Channel 12 yesterday showed why. The American government wants to dictate the rules of the game. This means that, as some Likud MKs believe, Netanyahu will not raise the draft annexation for a first vote in the Knesset next week. But the moment the president publishes his plan, things could change.

Government officials have indicated in the past that Israel could take steps that are in line with the plan once it accepts the proposal.

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is stillborn for the Palestinians. The President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, rejected his principles two years ago and cut off almost all diplomatic relations with the government. But if Netanyahu said yes to the plan – a move that could cost him the support of some of his voters on the right – he could get a blank check from Trump to continue with the annexation.

It could be applied to the Jordan Valley or, in a more extreme scenario, to all settlements, perhaps with the exception of the enclaves surrounded by Palestinians. The question is whether Netanyahu will decide to take this step before the Knesset election on March 2nd. The temptation for Israeli law is enormous, but the full price that Netanyahu has to pay has not yet been presented.

Before the festivities begin, officials should consider the potential risks. Military intelligence has been warning the government of the risk of violence in the West Bank for around three years. Since the last short-lived mini intifada in summer 2016, the West Bank has largely become quiet. Calmness is explained as tiredness due to the indifference of most of the Palestinian population. The Palestinians are busy trying to improve their economic situation and may be disillusioned with their ability to take steps to advance a Palestinian state.

A peace agreement that would be interpreted as an Israeli-American conspiracy could cause the Palestinian Authority to take desperate steps, such as triggering a wave of protests, or even as happened after the Camp David peace conference failed in 2000, too large-scale encouragement acts of terrorism. That would change everything.

The question of the effects on Jordan also remains. When Netanyahu raised the question of annexing the Jordan Valley before the last elections in September, the defense company’s leaders warned him of the potentially serious impact of such a move. King Abdullah has already threatened that the annexation of the valley would lead to the termination of the peace agreement with his country. The king’s fear is justified: there is already a cluster of forces in Jordan trying to overthrow him.

As the American peace team almost completely agrees with Likud’s platform, the political deck in Israel is shuffled. Trump threw a lifeline to Netanyahu yesterday. The deal with the Prime Minister’s request for immunity will be different next week.

Gantz, who is being cornered, will have to decide whether to continue to fight Netanyahu with all his might or to rethink his stance in line with the dramatic strategic developments.

With festive headlines on TV that reflect the principles of the Trump plan, it will be easy to get away with enthusiasm – certainly on the right-hand side, which has never received such support from the United States government. But we should not be confused: this development will not lead to a quick peace agreement. Rather, it could turn out to be the beginning of a new, dangerous era.

A view shows Palestinian houses and buildings in the Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 11, 2019. MOHAMAD TOROKMAN / REUTERS

The new hero

The news from Washington even pushed the week’s big public event off the headlines. Nevertheless, the gap between spin and reality was very obvious at this event, the International Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem and its secondary location, the Naama Issachar Festival. (In media reports, it sounded as if the order of importance was reversed.) Netanyahu, his ministers, and his mouthpieces use the gathering with its many attendees as evidence of its status as a key figure in the international community.

There is no doubt that during his tenure, and particularly since the end of Barack Obama’s presidency, the Prime Minister has maintained close relationships with many of the world’s leading figures. It is also true that his former partner Ehud Barak’s predictions about a diplomatic tsunami that would hit Israel have not been realized. The Palestinian question is not currently causing much international concern, and the price Israel is paying to continue the occupation is very low, even though the International Court of Justice in The Hague recently issued warning signals.

However, Netanyahu’s takeover of the summit ignores the fact that President Reuven Rivlin led the initiative for months. And past experience suggests that stories will emerge again this time about how the Prime Minister’s office connected the event to itself while it stepped on the toes of the original patron.

In the meantime, the Issachar affair had taken on enormous proportions in the background. The young Israeli woman is in a terrible situation because she carries a few grams of a soft drug that she confiscated during a stopover at Moscow Airport.

The Israeli media has turned this into a current, strange rebirth of the affair with Gilad Shalit, the soldier whom Hamas captured in 2006 and held hostage in the Gaza Strip for more than five years. A decade ago, when substantial concessions were required in the name of social solidarity and to save a soldier who did not appear to be doing what was expected in combat, this time the warm and blurry national blanket was stretched to its limits, one to cover young, somewhat frivolous tourists. This week Issachar was promoted to the status of a national hero.

The Russians understand this very well and maximally express the lemon. It is best to speak frankly: The seven and a half years in prison to which Issachar was sentenced are the embodiment of cynical and sloppy Russian behavior. Moscow initially tried (unsuccessfully) to stop the delivery of a Russian hacker detained in Israel to the United States. Attempts are now being made to make many alternative concessions from Israel in exchange for the young woman’s return.

Netanyahu didn’t have much choice. Apparently he did the right thing when he decided to personally intervene in the efforts to free Issachar. The full price, which he has agreed to, will become clear later.

All of this was done without any transparency towards the public and almost without participation of others in the negotiations and decisions. Senior Israeli officials interviewed last week could not find anything in return that Israel would give, other than concessions for Russian real estate in Jerusalem and ease of entry for Russian tourists, the interior minister’s arrival of which was causing difficulties Afraid they could settle here illegally.

Real estate changes in Jerusalem are one thing, but the Prime Minister’s more difficult decision concerns the historical dispute between Russia, Poland and Germany over the role of each of these nations in the outbreak of World War II and the extermination of the Jews in Eastern Europe. The boycott of the entire conference by Polish President Andrzej Duda and the demolition of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the last minute of the Yad Vashem ceremony on Thursday show that the two Russian neighbors suspect that there is a dark deal between Jerusalem and Moscow ,

Apparently they fear in Warsaw and Kiev that Israel will also include Issachar’s tacit consent to the distorted Russian version of World War II days in the release agreements.

Netanyahu has already swayed in the quicksand of this swamp; About two years ago, he held back to promote a competing narrative by the Polish government aimed at apologizing the Poles for their contribution to the events of the Holocaust. Almost 75 years after the end of the war, anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial are widespread in many countries, both right and left. In his speech on Wednesday evening, President Rivlin asked conference participants to leave history to historians. This seemed like good advice, but even Israel is having trouble accepting it at the moment.

