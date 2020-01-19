advertisement

“The accusation articles are constitutionally invalid on their faces,” said the six-page reply.



The White House legal team slammed the House Democrats’ accusations against US President Donald Trump as “brutal and illegal” in his first formal response.

“This is a brutal and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 elections and to disrupt the 2020 elections,” Xinhua quoted Trump’s lawyers in a response to the US Senate on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, House Democrats unveiled a 111-page overview of their lawsuit en route to the Trump trial of deposition in the Republican majority Senate, underlying the central claim that the US president was abusing his office, obstructing Congress and having to be removed.

“The evidence overwhelmingly confirms that he is guilty of both. The only remaining question is whether the members of the Senate will accept and execute the responsibility that the Framers of our Constitution and their constitutional oaths place on them,” said the assignment Read house managers.

The trial begins on Tuesday with the US Supreme Court, John Roberts, taking over the presidency.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has given the House until Saturday and the White House Council until Monday to provide process summaries setting out their arguments, providing a second deadline for refutation on the Second Day.

