Trump's legal department officially responds to the Senate's request for impeachment

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump’s team of lawyers submitted his formal response to the President’s summons to the Senate on Saturday evening, giving a first glimpse into the defense of the White House.

The answer, which called the articles “unconstitutional” and an attack on the Americans, was against both the content of the allegations contained in the articles and the litigation against Parliament’s impeachment investigation.

“President Trump categorically and clearly denies any allegation in either impeachment process,” the document said.

The legal team argues that the first article of impeachment, abuse of power, “does not provide for any crime at all, let alone” high crime and misdemeanor, “as required by the constitution.” any pressure from Trump as evidence that Trump did not abuse his power during the July 25 phone call.

The team pointed out that the president published transcripts of the July 25 phone call and an earlier phone call on April 21 to argue that the talks were “perfectly legal, perfectly appropriate, and to promote our national interest.”

A source near the White House who speaks regularly to Donald Trump said the president was “distracted” by the impeachment process that begins on Tuesday and had told people around Friday evening in Mar-a-Lago, Florida that he “can’t” understand why he’s being charged. ‘

“Why are you doing this to me,” the source quoted Trump repeatedly.

Trump told his employees and allies that he wanted a high-profile legal team that could appear on television. It’s easy who Trump is, the source continued, adding that Trump loves it when people work for him on TV.

This may partly explain why Kenneth Starr and Alan Dershowitz have been added to the legal team representing the president.

Starr, the stubborn prosecutor whose work led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, and Dershowitz, the constitutional lawyer, will join the White House Press Secretary’s defense team along with Robert Ray, Starr’s successor in the Office of Independent Counsel during the Clinton administration Stephanie Grisham said in a statement earlier.

The three experienced lawyers are expected to join a legal team led by Cipollone and Sekulow. They are still expected to make statements in the Senate on behalf of the President.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, Trump’s longtime personal counsel, Jane Raskin, and lawyer Eric Herschmann will join the President’s impeachment team, Grisham said. Everyone is expected to have a speaking role, the people familiar with the matter told CNN.

