President Donald Trump’s legal team claims he “did absolutely nothing wrong” and calls the case “thin” and a “dangerous perversion of the constitution.”

The mandate from Trump’s lawyers was submitted before the arguments were expected this week in the process of ousting the Senate.

It offered the most detailed glimpse of the defense they intend to use against Democratic efforts to condemn the president and remove him from office.

It is intended as a counterbalance to a letter from House Democrats in which weeks-long testimonies from more than a dozen witnesses were summarized when explaining the accusation.

According to The Associated Press, the Trump case accuses abuse of power by refusing military assistance from Ukraine at the same time as the president was looking for an investigation into Biden and obstructing Congress by instructing government officials not to appear for testimony or to provide documents, defying subpoenas.

Trump’s lawyers accused Democrats of weakening accusation standards, The Associated Press reports.

