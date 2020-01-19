Trump's lawyer plans defense during impeachment

advertisement

WASHINGTON – Alan Dershowitz, a new member of President Donald Trump’s judicial team, said Sunday he was planning to revive an 1868 argument that was used during the impeachment process against former President Andrew Johnson when he argued on behalf of Trump in the Senate ,

Dershowitz said to CNN’s “State of the Union” that he would paraphrase former Supreme Court Justice Benjamin Curtis, who served as the top lawyer in Johnson’s impeachment, by calling the constitution’s writers “criminal conduct.” ‘

Dershowitz said he will argue that there is no need for witnesses since the house indictment does not involve criminal behavior. If this reasoning prevails, there would be no reason for further witnesses or arguments.

(Curtis) successfully argued to the Senate that criminal behavior was required. This argument prevailed. I will make this argument as a lawyer on behalf of the President’s defense team against impeachment. That is my role. It is very clear. I’ve done it before, ”said Dershowitz, a professor of constitutional law at Harvard Law School.

Dershowitz’s argument depends on the Senate’s consideration that none of these allegations qualify as “criminal behavior.”

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi submitted the two impeachment proceedings against Trump to the Senate last week and accused the president of abuse of power and Congress disability. The trial of the Senate is slated to begin on Tuesday. Republicans and Democrats are expected to fight over a resolution that sets the rules for the process and shortly after the opening disputes begin.

Dershowitz also argued in ABC’s “This Week” that both the disability of Congress and the abuse of power are not part of the constitutional criteria for impeachment as determined by the founders. The constitution states that presidents can be charged with “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors”, but does not define “high crimes and misdemeanors”.

In his statement to Congress in December, Harvard Law School Constitutional Law Professor Noah Feldman said that the term “abuse of the President’s office for personal gain or to corrupt the election process or to circumvent the United States’ national security” means otherwise, according to the latter By definition, the behavior of the president does not have to be punishable to be enforceable.

Dershowitz made it clear on Sunday that he would not be involved in the daily collaboration with the legal department. He will only be on site to argue about the specific constitutional criteria for impeachment and “to discuss the most important” dispute on the ground. ‘

The president was particularly fixated on having the controversial defender Dershowitz in the legal department. But Dershowitz has told his own staff that he doesn’t want to attend the president’s trial, a source familiar with these talks told CNN. White House officials have been putting pressure on Dershowitz to join the team in recent weeks, sources familiar with the lawyer’s appointment said.

On Sunday, CNN’s Dershowitz told Brianna Keilar that he had his previous customers – notable names like Jeffrey Epstein, former President Bill Clinton, or O.J. Simpson – would affect his ability to make a convincing argument to the Senate.

“I defended some of the most controversial people in American history. I am very proud of my role as a defender. In all of these cases, I didn’t go wrong, ”said Dershowitz.

