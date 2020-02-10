President Donald Trump’s recent budget will massively reduce the federal budget deficit and push the United States towards a balanced budget, said White House Office of Management and Acting Budget Director Russell Vought.

“We believe that we can create a major drawback and return to fiscal responsibility,” Vought said in an interview on CNBC on Monday.

The Trump plan will focus on “good government reforms” to balance the budget in 15 years, Vought said.

The Trump budget plan was released on Monday afternoon.

The proposal provides for the deficit to drop below $ 1 trillion by the end of 2021. It would drop to $ 200 billion in 10 years and be offset five years later.

Vought defended the government’s forecast of 3% GDP growth over the next 10 years, which some economists described as too rosy.

He said the higher growth rate is coming because the budget requires the adoption of an infrastructure law and other trade agreements.

“We believe it is entirely possible to achieve 3% [growth] in the next 10 years,” he said.

White House officials have recently spoken about the need to reduce discretionary spending.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that during his first term, the White House only accepted higher spending on domestic programs so Congress could agree on White House priorities to increase defense spending.

Mnuchin and other officials have also begun to speak about the need for further tax cuts in the second term. Vought said $ 1.4 trillion was earmarked for a second tax cut.

The Congressional Budget Office warned last month that, under applicable law, there will be an annual deficit of $ 1 trillion as far as the eye can see. They predicted that U.S. government debt would increase to $ 31.4 trillion, or 98% of GDP, by 2020, the highest since the end of World War II.

Democrats quickly criticized the budget proposal.

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi said the Trump budget plan shows “how little he cares about the health, financial security, and well-being of hard-working American families.

