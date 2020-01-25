Trump's impeachment process: The president's lawyers have the first chance to defend him on Saturday

advertisement

WASHINGTON – Finally, in Donald Trump’s impeachment process, House Democrats warned that the president would continue to abuse his power and jeopardize American democracy unless Congress intervenes to remove him before the 2020 election.

Then they pleaded with the Republican senators to allow new statements to be made before making a final judgment.

“Give America a fair trial,” MEP Adam Schiff said Friday. “It is worth it.”

advertisement

After three days of methodical and passionate clashes about Trump’s abuse of power by asking Ukraine for a politically motivated investigation into political rivals, Schiff made the Democrats’ final remarks in the Senate and then hindered the investigation into the Congress on this matter. The president’s lawyers have the first chance to defend him on Saturday, and are expected to argue that he acted appropriately.

The introductory arguments appear to have done nothing to shake Republican support for Trump or convince enough centrist GOP lawmakers to call for new witnesses, including Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton. In his last appeal to lawmakers and a divided nation, Schiff argued that a guilty verdict in the Senate was the only way to contain what he called the “immediate threat” to the nation from Trump’s unconstitutional impetus.

“He is who he is,” explained Schiff. “You know it won’t stop … It won’t stop unless Congress does anything about it.”

The moment of history was obvious, just the third impeachment case against a U.S. president, as well as the partisan views of the Trump presidency and efforts to end it.

When Schiff quoted a message where someone near Trump said that a Republican who votes with Democrats would have a “head for a pike,” the GOP senators muttered in the chamber, “It is not true. “

Parliament indicted Trump last month and accused him of abusing his office by asking Ukraine for a politically motivated investigation into biden and other affairs while he was speaking to a U.S. ally who was at war with the neighboring country Russia found that had refused military aid. In a second impeachment case, he is accused of hindering Congress by refusing to hand over documents or to allow officials to testify in the subsequent House investigation.

Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow said: “We will refute and refute and we will put forward a positive case tomorrow.”

Republicans are adequately defending Trump’s actions and see impeachment as a politically motivated effort to weaken him in his re-election campaign. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and an acquittal is considered likely.

Earlier in the week, the senators would make a critical decision about the Democrats’ demands to hear statements from Trump’s best aides, including Bolton and deputy chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who refused to appear in front of the House of Representatives. It would take four Republican senators to join the democratic minority and look for witnesses, and so far the numbers seem to be lacking.

“It has to end,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, a confidant of Trump.

Chaired by Chief Justice John Roberts, the session opened on Friday with a sweeping Democratic case that Trump’s crackdown on Ukraine was not an isolated case, but part of a pattern of “destructive behavior” that is now threatening the cornerstones of American democracy.

Schiff told the senators that Trump had repeatedly shown that he was willing to put his personal political interests above those of the country he vowed to protect.

The evidence showed he said Trump opposed the advice of his own national security apparatus to hunt “crazy” theories about Ukraine put forward by lawyer Rudy Giuliani, resulting in “one hell of a Russian intelligence coup,” Vladimir Putin benefited at the expense of the United States.

This was not simply a foreign policy dispute, argued Schiff, but a violation of the long-held American values ​​for Trump to use an ally – in this case Ukraine, a fighting democracy against which Russian troops are fighting – for the investigations that he was aiming for before 2020.

When the house started investigating its actions, Democrats said Trump was clearly blocking the probe. Even President Richard Nixon at the time, they argued, understood better the need to meet Congress requirements in some of its supervisory requirements.

Schiff was based on historical figures, from the founding fathers to the late GOP senator John McCain and the fictional Atticus Finch.

“Maybe next time it will be you,” he said, pointing to one senator after the other. “Do you think for a moment that he wouldn’t ask you to be examined if he felt it was in his interest?”

The impeachment process is scheduled against the backdrop of the 2020 elections, as voters assess Trump’s presidency and candidacy for a second term. Four senators, who are democratic presidential candidates, sit as juries apart from the election campaign.

A new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that the likelihood that the Senate would convict and be removed from office is slightly higher than the likelihood that it would not be 45% to 40% , However, a significant percentage of 14% said they did not know enough to have an opinion.

One point that largely agrees: Trump should enable top aides to appear as witnesses in the process. About 7 in 10 respondents said this, including the majority of Republicans and Democrats.

No president was ever deposed by the Senate, neither Andrew Johnson in 1868 nor Bill Clinton in 1999. Nixon left office before a House vote that would likely accuse him.

Parliament reviewed the Trump case after a government whistleblower complained about his call to Ukraine in July 2019. The house relied on statements by current and former national security officials and diplomats, many of whom contradicted White House instructions, not to appear.

The evidence provided in the house investigation showed that Trump, together with Giuliani, was investigating Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, and was seeking an investigation into a debunked theory that Ukraine used in the U.S. election 2016 disturbed.

It is a story that many in the President’s camp are still pushing forward. Giuliani insisted on evidence on Friday for “Fox & Friends” to provide evidence of his new podcast.

In the end, Schiff predicted that the Trump team would try to distract the senators from the case by, among other things, launching personal attacks against all House prosecutors. He reminded the senators of what it was about and reread the articles of impeachment.

Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

advertisement