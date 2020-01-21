advertisement

WASHINGTON – Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell proposed a shortened two-day calendar for each page on Monday to provide introductory arguments in President Donald Trump’s impeachment proceedings that raised opposition to the Democrats on the eve of the trailblazing process.

The Republican leader outlined the process in a four-sided resolution that will be one of the first rules of procedure to be voted on when the senators meet on Tuesday. It also postpones any vote on witnesses until later and not in advance, as requested by the Democrats.

After the four days of the opening speech – two days per side – the senators have up to 16 hours to answer questions to the prosecutor and the defense, followed by four hours of debate. Only then will other witnesses be called.

McConnell has been waiting for a speedy trial to acquit the President’s indictment, and the close-knit set of rules arrived on Monday after Trump’s legal team had assured in a legal brief that he had “done absolutely nothing wrong” and urged the Senate to quickly reject the charges “flimsy” and manipulated charges against him.

Trump’s lawyers’ letter, submitted before the introductory arguments, provides the most detailed look at the lines of defense they want to use against democratic efforts to condemn the president and drive him out of his negotiations with Ukraine. It is intended as a countermeasure to a file submitted by the House Democrats two days ago, which for weeks summarized statements by more than a dozen witnesses to clarify the impeachment proceedings.

“All of this is a dangerous perversion of the constitution that the Senate should condemn quickly and harshly,” the lawyers wrote. “The articles should be rejected and the president immediately acquitted.”

The 110-page White House letter and the House Democrats’ response come as the Senate thinks about 12-hour opening sessions for the rare process that takes place in an election year. Some of the senators take the place of Trump as president as a jury.

The White House filing focused on a more legal response, but it was still received with campaign-like slogans. It depended on Trump’s claim that he had done nothing wrong and committed no crime – even if the indictment does not depend on a material violation of the law, but on the more vague definition of “other serious crimes and crimes” as enshrined in the constitution ,

As the security measures in the Capitol were tightened, the House prosecutors made their way through crowds of tourists in the rotunda to visit the Senate Chamber. The White House legal team, led by Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow, soon followed, instructing both sides to keep the chamber doors closed to viewers and the media. Four television monitors were set up to show statements, exhibits and possibly tweets or other social media, a person who was familiar with the matter but was not authorized to discuss it and who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The senators are only ready for the third trial of this kind in US history, but they must first deal with a regulatory war and decide whether to allow new witnesses. On the eve of the trial, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell had yet to disclose the proposal.

The GOP leader is expected to propose a shortened schedule for opening clashes with two 12-hour days for each side. Democrats warned that such a plan would almost certainly postpone the process to hours when Americans might not be watching. The White House legal team announced on Monday that it supports the package proposed by McConnell.

In their own filing on Monday, the House prosecutors responded to Trump’s non-guilty plea by making new demands for a fair trial in the Senate.

“President Trump claims his impeachment is a partisan joke.” He is wrong, “wrote the prosecutors.

House Democrats, headed by Secret Service Committee chairman Adam Schiff, said the president couldn’t have it both ways – he declined the facts of the case, but also opposed Congress’s summons for witnesses and testimonies. “Senators must honor their own oath by holding a fair trial with all relevant evidence,” they wrote.

The White House document released on Monday states that the two impeachment proceedings against the President – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – are not criminal acts. The impeachment investigation, which focused on Trump’s request that the Ukrainian president start an investigation into democratic rival Joe Biden, is never alleged to have found out the truth.

The impeachment process accuses Trump of abusing power by withholding military aid from Ukraine while seeking an investigation into Biden and hindering Congress by instructing officials not to appear or provide documents and subpoenas of the congress.

In a previously submitted brief report, the House Democrats called Trump’s behavior “the constitution’s” worst nightmare.

“President Donald J. Trump used his official powers to pressure a foreign government to interfere in a US election for his personal political gain,” the prosecutor wrote. “He then tried to cover up his plans by hindering the Congress investigation into his wrongdoing.”

But Trump’s team claimed on Monday that even if Trump misused his power to hold Ukrainian military aid, it wouldn’t be punishable because it didn’t violate any particular criminal law.

The President’s team issued several statements from the Department of Justice Law Office to support his claims and support his position that it had not unlawfully contradicted Congress.

According to an OLC statement, Parliament’s investigation was not officially opened until a few subpoenas were issued, making the claims unlawful, while two others believed that senior presidential advisers were not forced to testify in part because they were involved concerned with national security issues.

Opening arguments are expected within days of a Tuesday debate on the rules, including whether to include witnesses in the process.

Trump signaled his opposition to the witnesses and tweeted on Monday: “They didn’t want John Bolton and others to be in the house. They were in too much of a hurry. Now they all want to be in the Senate. Shouldn’t be so!”

This is a reference to former national security adviser John Bolton. The House Democrats wanted him to testify, but decided not to pursue a subpoena and risk an extended battle in court. But Bolton has since said he was ready to testify in the Senate if summoned.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has made demands for documents and testimony, including from Bolton, and has promised to provide the local senators with votes to ensure they are convened.

“We will request a vote on the four witnesses we requested and the three documents we requested – yes or no, up or down,” Schumer told reporters over the weekend.

The White House argues that the impeachment procedures passed by the House are “structurally deficient” because they accuse several acts and create “a menu of options” as a possible reason for a conviction.

While the Senate, with a republican majority of 53-47, is unlikely to reach the two-thirds needed for the conviction, the president’s lawyers go so far as to assume that such a result would be an “unconstitutional conviction” because it too much is broad article of impeachment from the house.

The Trump team claims the constitution requires the senators to vote “on the specific basis of the conviction” and that there is no way to ensure that the senators agree on which acts should be removed as a single count of several Contains allegations.

Administrative officials have argued that there was a similar inaccuracy in the case of perjury in impeachment against President Bill Clinton, which the Senate acquitted.

Trump lawyers accused the Democrats of watering down impeachment standards, an argument reflecting the case raised on Sunday by Trump’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who claimed in talks that it was “criminal behavior”.

This claim has been rejected by scholars and Schiff called it an “absurd position”.

The White House also suggests that the house was not examined because it did not examine Biden or his son Hunter, who served on the board of a gas company in Ukraine while his father was vice president. There is no evidence that Biden did anything wrong.

