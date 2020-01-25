Trump's impeachment process: Democrats press last day of arguments

advertisement

WASHINGTON – House Democrats warned on Friday in impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump that they closed their arguments that the president would continue to abuse his power and jeopardize American democracy unless Congress intervenes to remove him before the 2020 election ,

“He is who he is,” said MP Adam Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee. He told the senators, who were on the jury, that Trump was testing US-Ukraine relations in a way that would benefit Russia so that he could take a political “cheap shot” at Joe Biden, a democratic enemy.

“You can’t leave such a man in office,” said Schiff. “You know it won’t stop. It won’t stop unless Congress does anything about it.”

Trump is on trial in the Senate after parliament charged him last month. He accused him of abusing his position by asking Ukraine for a politically motivated investigation into biden and other matters while withholding military aid from a US ally at war with Russia. The second impeachment article accused him of hindering Congress by refusing to hand over documents or to allow officials to testify on the house investigation.

When the Democrats ended their third day in front of the skeptical Republican senators, Trump’s legal team was preparing to begin his defense, which is expected on Saturday. Trump, who watched the audience outside the Senate, complained about the schedule in a tweet, saying, “Looks like my lawyers are forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V.”

Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow said: “We will refute and refute and we will put forward a positive case tomorrow.”

Republicans are adequately defending Trump’s actions and see impeachment as a politically motivated effort to weaken him in his re-election campaign. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and an acquittal is considered likely.

Earlier this week, the senators would make a critical decision about the Democrats’ demands to receive further testimony from Trump’s best helpers, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security advisor John Bolton, who refused to appear in front of the house , It would take four Republican senators to join the democratic minority and look for witnesses, and so far the numbers seem to be lacking.

“It has to end,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, a confidant of Trump.

Chaired by Justice Minister John Roberts, the session opened on Friday with a broad and passionate argument by Democrats that Trump’s crackdown on Ukraine was not an isolated case, but part of a pattern of “destructive behavior” that is now threatening the cornerstones of American democracy.

Schiff told the senators that Trump had repeatedly shown that he was willing to put his personal political interests above those of the country he vowed to protect.

The evidence showed he said Trump opposed the advice of his own national security apparatus to hunt “crazy” theories about Ukraine put forward by lawyer Rudy Giuliani, resulting in “one hell of a Russian intelligence coup,” Vladimir Putin benefited at the expense of the United States.

This was not simply a foreign policy dispute, argued Schiff, but a disgrace of longstanding American values ​​to use an ally – in this case Ukraine, a struggling democracy that strikes down Russian troops at its border – to investigate bids that Trump wanted before 2020.

Schiff was based on historical figures, from the founding fathers to the late GOP senator John McCain and the fictional Atticus Finch.

“Maybe next time it will be you,” he said, pointing to one senator after the other. “Do you think for a moment that he wouldn’t ask you to be examined if he felt it was in his interest?”

However, the senators seem to be as divided as the nation. The Democrats are ready to vote for the President’s conviction, and the Republicans are about to be acquitted.

A new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that the likelihood that the Senate would convict and be removed from office is slightly higher than the likelihood that it would not be 45% to 40% , However, a significant percentage of 14% said they did not know enough to have an opinion.

One point that largely agrees: Trump should enable top aides to appear as witnesses in the process. About 7 in 10 respondents said this, including the majority of Republicans and Democrats.

The evidence provided in the house investigation showed that Trump, together with Giuliani, was investigating Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, and was seeking an investigation into a debunked theory that Ukraine used in the U.S. election 2016 disturbed.

It is a story that many in the President’s camp are still pushing forward. Giuliani insisted on Friday’s appearance on Fox & Friends to provide evidence for his new podcast on “collusion in Ukraine to prepare for the 2016 election in favor of Hillary” Clinton.

The impeachment proceedings are pending against the background of the 2020 elections. Four senators, who are democratic presidential candidates, sit as juries apart from the election campaign.

Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

