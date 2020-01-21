advertisement

WASHINGTON – The impeachment lawsuit against President Donald Trump is expected to take place in the Capitol, a controversial process to assess his Ukrainian actions if the Americans form their own judgment at the beginning of an election year.

When the Senate and Chief Justice John Roberts chaired the rare impeachment court, the senators committed to “impartial justice” and the legacy of Trump’s presidency and the system of mutual control are at stake in a politically divided nation ,

A first test will take place at noon when the session opens to vote on the proposed rules for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s debate.

On the eve of the trial, the Republican leader offered a condensed calendar for the opening speech, just two days for each side, when Trump’s lawyers argued for a swift rejection of the “flimsy” accusation against the president and acquittal.

“All of this is a dangerous perversion of the constitution that the Senate should condemn quickly and harshly,” wrote the president’s lawyers in their first full filing on Monday. “The articles should be rejected and the president immediately acquitted.”

Democrats, like the House prosecutors practiced late into the night in the Senate, vowed to appeal a quick trial when they pushed for new witnesses and documents.

Democratic Senate chairman Chuck Schumer warned of a “cover-up” of McConnell’s plan, which could lead to consecutive 12-hour days.

“It is clear that Senator McConnell has a very difficult time obtaining witnesses and documents and intends to speed up the process,” said Schumer. He called the proposed rules a “national disgrace”.

In the first few days of the trial, there is almost certainly a confusion of procedural motions on the Senate floor or rather behind closed doors, as the senators do not have to make a speech during the court proceedings.

The senators are only ready for the third impeachment process against the president in US history, which takes place just a few weeks before the first 2020 elections. Four senators are running for the Democratic nomination.

Senator Bernie Sanders, the independent Vermonter, told followers in Des Moines that they had to “carry” the ball for him while he took his place in Washington. The Iowa Caucuses are in less than two weeks.

While the President in the White House was on a trip to the World Leaders’ Conference in Davos, Switzerland, officials welcomed the Republican trial proposal.

“We are pleased that the draft resolution protects the President’s rights to a fair trial, and we look forward to vigorously defending the facts and the process as soon as possible and to acquiring an acquittal as soon as possible,” said the legislator of the White House Affairs Director Eric Ueland.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will also be absent and will lead a bipartisan delegation of congresses to Poland and Israel to commemorate the 75 years since Auschwitz liberation at the end of World War II.

The House Democrats last month charged the president with two charges: abuse of power by withholding US military aid to Ukraine when he urged the country to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden, and obstructing Congress by refusing to to cooperate in their investigations.

The Constitution gives the House the sole power to sentence a President and the Senate to a final judgment by acting as a court for impeachment.

The President appointed eight House Republicans, some of his keenest defenders, to a special team late Monday to collect support outside the Senate Chamber before the General Court.

McConnell is fixated on a quick trial and acquittal, and since the Republicans hold the Senate majority, the process proposal is likely to be approved by the Senators in the President’s Party. The Republican leader had promised to lay down rules similar to those of the last trial against President Bill Clinton in 1999, but his resolution was crucially divergent, which could worry some senators from both parties.

After the four days of the opening disputes, the senators are given up to 16 hours for questions to the prosecutor and the defense, followed by four hours of debate. Only then is it decided whether other witnesses should be brought in or not.

At the end of the deliberations, the Senate would then vote on each impeachment article.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah emailed Monday evening to his voters that he was on board the McConnell resolution, even though he said the allegations against Trump were “extremely serious,” the president said abused? for personal political reasons, and did he hinder the Congress investigation by blocking subpoenas? “

Romney is one of a small number of Republican senators who want to examine testimony and documents that were not part of Parliament’s impeachment investigation, but their votes will likely be examined later.

While security measures in the Capitol were tightened, the House prosecutors, led by Secret Service Committee chairman Adam Schiff, set out on Monday through crowds of tourists in the rotunda to visit the Senate Chamber. The White House legal team, led by Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow, soon followed.

The doors of the Senate Chamber were closed to spectators and the media during the passageways. Four television monitors were set up inside the Senate room, showing statements, exhibits and possibly tweets or other social media that were discussed by name, according to a person familiar with the matter but not authorized to do so.

In their own registration on Monday, the prosecutors of the House of Representatives made new demands for a fair trial. “President Trump claims his impeachment is a partisan joke.” He is wrong, “wrote the prosecutors.

The House Democrats said the President could not have it both ways – he declined the facts of the case, but also opposed Congress’s summons for witnesses and testimonies. “Senators must honor their own oath by holding a fair trial with all relevant evidence,” they wrote.

The White House document released on Monday states that the two charges against the President are not criminal acts. The impeachment investigation, which was based on Trump’s request that the President of Ukraine open an investigation into democratic rival Biden, is said to have never been to find out the truth.

The House Democrats called Trump’s behavior in their first weekend trial, the constitution’s “worst nightmare.”

“President Donald J. Trump used his official powers to pressure a foreign government to interfere in a US election for his personal political gain,” the prosecutor wrote. “He then tried to cover up his plans by hindering the Congress investigation into his wrongdoing.”

But Trump’s team claimed on Monday that even if Trump misused his power to hold Ukrainian military aid, it wouldn’t be punishable because it didn’t violate any particular criminal law.

No president has ever been removed from office. With a Republican majority of 53-47, the Senate is not expected to achieve the two-thirds required for a conviction. Even if that were the case, the White House team argued that it would be an “unconstitutional conviction” because the charges were too broad.

Officials have argued that similar inaccuracy applies to the perjury case in Clinton’s impeachment process.

The White House also suggests that the house was not examined because it did not examine Biden or his son Hunter, who served on the board of a gas company in Ukraine while his father was vice president. There is no evidence that Biden did anything wrong.

