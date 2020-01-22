advertisement

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate was ready to discuss opening arguments on Wednesday as part of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. Democratic House executives advocate Trump abusing power and resigning.

After nightly deliberations on the rules that will govern the process, the process was in the fast lane and there was little evidence of Republican resistance to a rapid assessment and coordination of allegations related to Trump’s negotiations with Ukraine. The senators rejected attempts to attract new witnesses – including the best Trump helpers – and will likely do so again next week to rule out any chance of new testimony.

Trump, who attended a global economic forum in Davos, Switzerland, suggested that he be open to statements from his advisors, and then quickly went back and said that “national security” concerns should be addressed.

“I’ll leave that to the Senate,” Trump said of the witness question. “The Senate will have to answer that.”

The process is only the third time that the Senate is considering whether to remove an American president from office. Democrats argue that Trump abused his office by asking Ukraine to investigate political rivals and hindered Congress by refusing to hand over documents or allow officials to testify on the house investigation. The Republicans defended Trump’s actions and saw the process as a politically motivated effort to weaken the president during his campaign.

The trial opened on Tuesday when Chief Justice John Roberts presided over the Senate Chamber. The conflict continued until late at night, and the Republicans shot down all democratic efforts to win Trump’s helpers, including former National Security Advisor John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney Witnesses.

The process started with a setback for Republican Senate chairman Mitch McConnell, who rejected his plans to limit the arguments of both sides to two days. However, the GOP agreed to refuse democratic requests for witnesses and finally approved a set of rules that postpones the final decision as to whether or not further testimonies should be obtained later.

Democratic Senate chairman Chuck Schumer lamented the restrictions and said the impeachment process “begins with a cloud over it, a cloud of injustice.”

Republicans were looking forward to a quick trial. Even so, Trump’s team of lawyers gave the opportunity on Wednesday to file a motion to dismiss the case, acknowledging that Republican voices were insufficient to support the motion.

Procedural lack and political stance dominated the opening of the process

“It is not our job to make it easy for you,” House Intelligence Committee chairman who heads the indictment, MP Adam Schiff, told the Senate. “Our job is to make it difficult to deprive the American people of a fair trial.”

The White House attorney, Pat Cipollone, the president’s chief lawyer, described the trial as a “farce.” He ridiculed that the House’s allegations against Trump were “ridiculous.”

The White House legal team did not deny Trump’s actions when he called Ukraine and asked for a “favor” to investigate Biden for holding military aid to enemy Russia at its border from enemy Russia. But the lawyers insisted that the president didn’t do anything wrong.

“Absolutely not,” said Cipollone.

Schiff, the California Democrat, said America’s founders included the impeachment measure in the Constitution to “consider that kind of behavior – behavior that abuses the power of the office for a personal benefit, undermines our national security, and foreign interference invites in the democratic process of an election. “

In Davos, Trump repeated his attacks on Democratic House managers who served as prosecutors in the trial, saying he wanted to “sit in the front row and stare at their corrupt faces” during the trial, but his lawyers may have a problem with that.

And he said he wanted to deliver the Union state as planned on February 4, while the process is still ongoing, and called the address “very important to what I do” to set its administration’s agenda.

The impeachment proceedings are pending against the background of the 2020 elections. All four senators who are democratic presidential candidates were excluded from the election campaign and sat as juries.

