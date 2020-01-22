advertisement

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump says economic growth in the United States is the best seller of the World Economic Forum in Davos [Switzerland], but the reporters focus on the impeachment process in Washington.

Trump held a press conference on Wednesday before leaving the gathering of leading economists and politicians to rattle off a long list of positive economic statistics and ask questions about his impeachment.

He says he will leave it up to the Senate to hear witnesses during his impeachment process.

Trump said in advance of the trial, the Democrats talked about the “formidable case” they had, but “they have no case”.

He called the impeachment process “joke” and “witch hunt” again, which began immediately after his election.

This is a breaking news. An earlier version of this report can be found below.

The U.S. Senate plunged into impeachment against President Donald Trump, in which the Republicans abruptly abandoned plans to open the conflict within two days. However, he rejected Democrats’ call for more witnesses to uncover what they view as Trump’s “trifecta” of crime.

The day session began on Tuesday with a setback for Mitch McConnell, chairman of the Republican Senate, and the president’s legal team. However, it ended around 2 a.m. when the Republicans largely approved the rest of the negotiating rules on their terms. The result is Trump’s historical process, which takes place in an attentive audience in an election year.

“We have a great case,” Trump said at the start of his second day at a global economic forum in Davos, Switzerland. He said he thought his legal time was doing a “very good job”.

The trial is now in the fast lane and there is little evidence of Republican opposition to the actions that led to his impeachment.

“It is time for us to launch this landing power trip,” said White House attorney Pat Cipollone, the president’s chief lawyer, and pounded the House Democrats who are pursuing the case.

“It’s a farce,” he said of the impeachment process, “and it should end.”

WATCH: Trump’s impeachment process begins in the Senate

Chief Justice John Roberts opened the session with House Prosecutors on one side and Trump’s team on the other in the Senate Well as the Senators sat silently at their desks and took the oath to practice “impartial justice.” No cell phones or other electronics were allowed.

While the day stretched deep into the night, legal arguments gave more targeted political space. Minds flickered and the senators paced. The Democrats were perhaps the only chance to compel the senators to vote on hearing new statements.

After a particularly bitter exchange after midnight, Roberts intervened and took the rare step to exhort both the Democratic House managers who are following the case and the White House lawyer “to remember where they are”.

“I think it is at this point that I urge both the property managers and the president’s attorney to remember that they are turning to the world’s largest advisory body,” said normally reticent Roberts. He told them the Senate’s description came from a 1905 trial when a senator rejected the word “pettifogging” because members “should avoid speaking in a manner and using a language that is not conducive to bourgeois discourse.” “.

Repeatedly, the Republicans rejected democratic amendments to subpoena documents from the White House, the State Department, the Department of Defense and the Treasury. With the same 53-47 party, they dismissed first-row witnesses to Trump’s actions, including Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton, the former national security adviser who criticized Ukrainian politics.

In order to have more time to submit applications, only one Republican, Senator Susan Collins from Maine, joined the Democrats. But it was also rejected, 52-48.

“It is not our job to make it easy for you,” House Intelligence Committee chairman who heads the indictment, MP Adam Schiff, told the Senate. “Our job is to make it difficult to deprive the American people of a fair trial.”

WATCH: The impeachment lawsuit against Trump begins with the fight for the rules of the game

As the visitor gallery used to fill up with guests, including actress and activist Alyssa Milano and Trump’s fiery allies in the back rows, the day that began as a debate about rules quickly took on the cadence of legal proceedings over whether the president’s actions against the Ukraine justified the dismissal of the office.

Cipollone led the charge and ridiculed that the House’s allegations against Trump were “ridiculous”.

The White House legal team did not deny Trump’s actions when he called Ukraine and asked for a “favor” to be investigated against Democrat Joe Biden, as the United States withheld much-needed military aid from the Allied forces as they relented against enemy Russia faced edge. But the lawyers insisted that the president didn’t do anything wrong. “Absolutely not,” said Cipollone.

Schiff, the California Democrat, said America’s founders included the impeachment measure in the Constitution to “consider that kind of behavior – behavior that abuses the power of the office for a personal benefit, undermines our national security, and foreign interference invites in the democratic process of an election. “

Schiff said: “It is the trifecta of constitutional misconduct that justifies impeachment.”

The other senior lawyer on Trump’s team, Jay Sekulow, replied, “I’ll give you a trifecta” and outlined complaints about the House Democrats’ impeachment process.

The impeachment process is examining whether Trump’s crackdown on Ukraine warrants deportation as voters make their own judgment on his White House.

All four senators who are presidential candidates sat as juries outside of the election campaign. “My focus will be on impeachment,” Senator Bernie Sanders, the independent Vermont, told reporters.

McConnell stunned the senators and delayed the start of the process by deciding to withdraw some of his proposed rules. He made the adjustment after encountering Republican opposition during a lunch with the door closed. The senators were concerned about the political appearance of “Dark of Night” sessions, which could result from the fact that the 24 hours in which disputes were opened from each side in just two days were full.

Alaska’s Collins and Senator Lisa Murkowksi, who often oppose party leadership, and a significant number of other Republicans wanted to make the changes, according to people familiar with the situation.

It was only when the case worker began to read the dry language of the resolution that the handwritten changes to extend the debate to three days became clear. It also allowed the House’s impeachment protocol to be included in the Senate.

The turn was a quick lesson when the White House’s wishes flowed into the reality of the Senate. The White House wanted a shorter session to both speed up the process and postpone much of the process until night, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

“READ THE TRANScripts!” The President tweeted from overseas at a world leader conference in Davos, Switzerland.

This is the minutes of his phone call in which he asked the new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for a “favor”. The Democrats cite this protocol as solid evidence against Trump, although he repeatedly describes it as “perfect.”

The house charged Trump with abuse of power last month for urging Ukraine to investigate democratic rival Biden and his son Hunter Biden when the White House withheld military aid from Ukraine. Trump has also been charged with obstructing Congress in the home investigation.

Trump’s attorney team argued that because the television showcase attorneys Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr were not in the chamber, the house brought a half-hearted case into the search for new evidence.

But California MP Zoe Lofgren, one of the property managers and the first woman to file an impeachment lawsuit against the president for law enforcement, said the house didn’t ask the Senate to do the job for her. “The house is asking the Senate to do its job, to conduct a trial,” she said. “Have you ever heard of a trial without evidence? ”

The White House had instructed officials not to testify in the House investigation and refused to provide witnesses or documents, arguing that priority had been given to summonsing Congress.

The ambassadors and national security officers who appeared in front of the house often gave impressive testimonials, highlights that were shown on television screens during the Senate process.

At one point, the Democratic ship showed a video from Trump suggesting that more witnesses should testify.

One by one, the house managers made the case, drawing on their own life experiences.

Val Demings, D-Fla., A former chief of police, said she had never seen anyone “take such extreme steps to hide evidence.” MP Jason Crow, a former army ranger who had served in Iraq and Afghanistan, seemed to be capturing the attention of senators when he told them he knew the hour was late, but it was morning in Ukraine, where soldiers woke up to fight Russia, depending on US aid.

When the House Justice Committee chairman, Jerrold Nadler, who also headed the prosecutor’s office, said the White House lawyers were “lying,” Cipollone and Sekulow replied that Nadler should be embarrassed and apologize, which led to Robert’s warning.

No president has ever been removed from office. The Senate, with its Republican majority of 53-47, is not expected to get the two-thirds of the votes required to convict.

