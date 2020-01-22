advertisement

WASHINGTON – The US Senate pounced on impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. The Republicans abruptly abandoned their plans to limit the opening disputes to two days, but rejected the Democrats’ calls for more witnesses to uncover what they believed to be Trump’s “Trifekta” of crime.

Trump himself claimed he wanted top aides to testify, but said that there were concerns about “national security” to testify.

“We have a great case,” Trump said on Wednesday at a global economic forum in Davos, Switzerland. In a press conference before returning to Washington, Trump said his lawyer team was doing a “very good job”.

He seemed to be breaking Republicans’ efforts to block democratic requests to call witnesses and summon documents immediately. Instead, Trump said he would like adjutants, including former national security advisor John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and deputy chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, to testify

Trump said he would leave “national security” concerns over the approval of their testimony to the Senate.

Tuesday’s session began with a setback for Mitch McConnell, the chairman of the Republican Senate, and the president’s legal team. However, it ended around 2 a.m. when the Republicans largely approved the rest of the negotiating rules on their terms.

With the rules set, the process is now in the fast lane. It is controversial whether Trump should be fired for abuse of power due to his pressure on Ukraine to pursue democratic rival Joe Biden and Biden’s son Hunter because Trump had refused to help the country and to hinder the subsequent Congress investigation ,

Chief Justice John Roberts opened the session with House Prosecutors on one side and Trump’s team on the other in the Senate Well as the Senators sat silently at their desks and took the oath to practice “impartial justice.” No cell phones or other electronics were allowed.

While the day stretched deep into the night, legal arguments gave more targeted political space. Minds flickered and the senators paced. The Democrats were perhaps the only chance to compel the senators to vote on hearing new statements.

After a particularly bitter exchange after midnight, Roberts intervened and took the rare step to exhort both the Democratic House managers who are following the case and the White House lawyer “to remember where they are”.

“I think it is at this point that I urge both the property managers and the president’s attorney to remember that they are turning to the world’s largest advisory body,” said normally reticent Roberts. He told them the Senate’s description came from a 1905 trial when a senator rejected the word “pettifogging” because members “should avoid speaking in a manner and using a language that is not conducive to bourgeois discourse.” “.

Repeatedly, the Republicans rejected democratic amendments to subpoena documents from the White House, the State Department, the Department of Defense and the Treasury. With the same 53-47 party, they dismissed first-row witnesses to Trump’s actions, including Acting White House chief of staff Mulvaney and Bolton, the former national security adviser who criticized Ukraine’s policies.

In order to have more time to submit applications, only one Republican, Senator Susan Collins from Maine, joined the Democrats. But it was also rejected, 52-48.

As the visitor gallery used to fill up with guests, including actress and activist Alyssa Milano and Trump’s fiery allies in the back rows, the day that began as a debate about rules quickly took on the cadence of legal proceedings over whether the president’s actions against the Ukraine justified the dismissal of the office.

“It is not our job to make it easy for you,” House Intelligence Committee chairman who heads the indictment, MP Adam Schiff, told the Senate. “Our job is to make it difficult to deprive the American people of a fair trial.”

The White House attorney, Pat Cipollone, the president’s chief lawyer, described the trial as a “farce.” He ridiculed that the House’s allegations against Trump were “ridiculous.”

The White House legal team did not deny Trump’s actions when he called Ukraine and asked for a “favor” to investigate Biden for holding military aid to enemy Russia at its border from enemy Russia. But the lawyers insisted that the president didn’t do anything wrong.

“Absolutely not,” said Cipollone.

Schiff, the California Democrat, said America’s founders included the impeachment measure in the Constitution to “consider that kind of behavior – behavior that abuses the power of the office for a personal benefit, undermines our national security, and foreign interference invites in the democratic process of an election. “

Schiff said: “It is the trifecta of constitutional misconduct that justifies impeachment.”

The other senior lawyer on Trump’s team, Jay Sekulow, replied, “I’ll give you a trifecta” and outlined complaints about the House Democrats’ impeachment process.

In Davos, Trump repeated his attacks on Democratic House managers who served as prosecutors in the trial, saying he wanted to “sit in the front row and stare at their corrupt faces” during the trial, but his lawyers may have a problem with that.

And he said he wanted to deliver the Union state as planned on February 4, while the process is still ongoing, and called the address “very important to what I do” to set its administration’s agenda.

The impeachment proceedings are pending against the background of the 2020 elections. All four senators who are democratic presidential candidates were excluded from the election campaign and sat as juries.

“My focus will be on impeachment,” Senator Bernie Sanders, the independent Vermont, told reporters.

McConnell stunned the senators and delayed the start of the process by deciding to withdraw some of his proposed rules. He made the adjustment after encountering Republican opposition during a lunch with the door closed. The senators were concerned about the political appearance of “Dark of Night” sessions, which could result from the fact that the 24 hours in which disputes were opened from each side in just two days were full.

Alaska’s Collins and Senator Lisa Murkowksi, who often oppose party leadership, and a significant number of other Republicans wanted to make the changes, according to people familiar with the situation.

It was only when the case worker began to read the dry language of the resolution that the handwritten changes to extend the debate to three days became clear. It also allowed the House’s impeachment protocol to be included in the Senate.

The turn was a quick lesson when the White House’s wishes flowed into the reality of the Senate. The White House wanted a shorter session to both speed up the process and postpone much of the process until night, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

Trump’s attorney team argued that because the television showcase attorneys Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr were not in the chamber, the house brought a half-hearted case into the search for new evidence.

But California MP Zoe Lofgren, one of the property managers and the first woman to file an impeachment lawsuit against the president for law enforcement, said the house didn’t ask the Senate to do the job for her. “The house is asking the Senate to do its job, to conduct a trial,” she said. “Have you ever heard of a trial without evidence? ”

The White House had instructed officials not to testify in the House investigation and refused to provide witnesses or documents, arguing that priority had been given to summonsing Congress.

The Democratic ship showed a video from Trump in which he suggested that more witnesses should testify.

One by one, the house managers made the case, drawing on their own life experiences.

Val Demings, D-Fla., A former chief of police, said she had never seen anyone “take such extreme steps to hide evidence.” MP Jason Crow, a former army ranger who had served in Iraq and Afghanistan, seemed to be capturing the attention of senators when he told them he knew the hour was late, but it was morning in Ukraine, where soldiers woke up to fight Russia, depending on US aid.

When the House Justice Committee chairman, Jerrold Nadler, who also headed the prosecutor’s office, said the White House lawyers were “lying,” Cipollone and Sekulow replied that Nadler should be embarrassed and apologize, which led to Robert’s warning.

No president has ever been removed from office. The Senate, with its Republican majority of 53-47, is not expected to get the two-thirds of the votes required to convict.

