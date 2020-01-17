Trump's impeachment: did someone persecute the US ambassador to Kiev? - US news

advertisement

A senior Democrat in Congress vowed on Wednesday to investigate “deeply alarming” reports suggesting that the former US ambassador to Ukraine was monitored before President Donald Trump released her in May.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry announced on Thursday a criminal investigation into the alleged illegal surveillance of former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

House chairman Foreign Affairs committee Eliot Engel said the news released on Tuesday as part of impeachment proceedings against Trump indicated that Yovanovitch was at risk when Trump’s allies tried to discredit them before she was released.

“This unprecedented threat to our diplomats needs to be thoroughly investigated and, if justified, followed up to the fullest extent of the law,” Engel said in a statement.

Senator Bob Menendez, the leading Democrat on the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, also made a statement calling for information.

The documents released Tuesday included encrypted messages between Florida businessman Lev Parnas and a Connecticut Republican congressional candidate who belittled the respected professional diplomat and apparently informed about her movements in Kiev.

In one, Hyde wrote, “You move her tomorrow.” In another, he said he had employees in Ukraine who could help keep an eye on Yovanovitch. “You are ready to help if we / you want a prize,” he said.

Hyde denied the wrongdoing and said on Twitter that he had never been to Kiev.

“It’s definitely ridiculous for them to take some lyrics that my buddy and I used to write back on some jokes that we played with when we met a couple of times,” he wrote.

He did not respond to a request for comment.

The Republican Party leader in Connecticut said on Twitter on Wednesday that he had asked Hyde to end his offer to Congress.

In an interview with MSNBC, Parnas said he didn’t think Hyde was a threat to Yovanovitch.

“I didn’t believe Mr. Hyde,” said Parnas.

House Democrats say the embassies complement the evidence they will be presenting to the Senate in an impeachment process that is set to begin seriously next week after Parliament voted on Wednesday to send the impeachment charges to the Senate.

Trump is accused of abusing his power and hindering Congress by putting pressure on Ukraine to investigate former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, a political rival. Trump denies wrongdoing.

During the impeachment investigation last fall, Yovanovitch testified that she had received a call from Washington that night warning that she urgently needed to return to the United States and that there were concerns about her safety.

Ukraine-born Parnas, an employee of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, pleaded not guilty to violations of federal funding in a separate criminal case.

Engel said he would submit an official request for documentation, information and briefing to senior officials by the State Department on Wednesday.

The US State Department did not respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Department of State has also canceled regular monthly security briefings for the embassy for Wednesday without reason. Given the tensions in the Middle East following a US drone attack that killed an Iranian military commander, the session should focus on Iran.

“The Trump administration poisons the traditionally good relationship between the State Department and Congress. Members are running out of patience with the constant blockade,” said a democratic adjutant.

