Trump's impeachment: Dershowitz does not declare CNN abuse of power a criminal offense - US news

United States President Donald Trump has turned to some legal heavyweights to defend him in his impeachment lawsuit against the Senate, with the addition of former independent lawyer Ken Starr, who cleared the way for former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment in the year 1998 paved, and the prominent lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

Dershowitz argued in CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday that he would argue in the Senate that abuse of power and congressional disability are not criminal acts, even if proven.

Jeffrey Toobin, a former attorney general and leading CNN legal analyst, said in the segment that Dershowitz says, “and you correct me, if I’m wrong, even if everything the Democrats claim is true, it is always here there is no offense yet, and that means there’s no need for witnesses, right? ”

Dershowitz replied, “Well, that’s partly true. I mean, when someone is charged with something that isn’t a crime, you don’t call the witnesses.”

Toobin and Dershowitz met in another CNN segment the day before when Toobing Dershowitz asked, “Alan, why are you playing these semantic games? On which side are you? I mean, you’re part of the defense team. Why? Are you embarrassed by that?”

Dershowitz replied: “I am on the side – I am against – I am against impeachment. I’m aware. I think it would be unconstitutional. It would be a terrible precedent if this president were charged with these alleged impeachment procedures. I feel very strong. I will make a strong argument against impeachment. ”

The team that defends the Republican president is led by the White House lawyer Pat Cipollone and Trump’s private lawyer Jay Sekulow, the White House said.

Trump advisor and former Florida Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and former independent attorney Robert Ray will also be on the team, the source is familiar with the team’s composition.

