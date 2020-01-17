advertisement

After the assassination of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani this month, a battle broke out between Foxes and pigeons on the American right in Fox News and the convention halls. While President Donald Trump regularly has an approval rate of 95 percent in the GOP – a controversial statement for which he never cites a source – his recent moves in the Middle East have split the party and further illustrated what experts have long argued: the Republican Party is no longer what it used to be, especially when it comes to national security.

The GOP split can be clearly seen in Fox News, where top-class presenter Sean Hannity and Fox & Friends co-moderator Pete Hegseth have pleaded for even greater military action, while presenter Tucker Carlson and Fox News staff Geraldo Rivera have a strong voice against intervention.

Hegseth even argued in the air that Trump should “rewrite the rules of the war” and honor his promise to bomb Iranian cultural sites, while Hannity suggested bombing Iranian oil refineries to cause “great poverty for the Iranian people”.

The breakup in the network became so hot that Hannity Rivera’s appearance on his show apparently canceled after Rivera tweeted that he would try to keep Trump from escalating further – via Hannity’s show, of which Trump is an enthusiastic viewer.

Fox News plays a prominent role in Trump’s foreign policy calculation, as Carlson played a key role in bombing Iran last June after the Iranians shot down a U.S. drone. And Trump regularly talks to parrots about “Fox & Friends” on Twitter and in official statements.

Carlson, a former MSNBC presenter who has become an ideological voice of the Trump movement, said according to Trump’s rhetoric that US intelligence agencies should not be trusted and that “endless wars” and Middle Eastern adventurism should be avoided at all costs ,

“It’s hard to remember now, but as of last week, most people didn’t see Iran as an immediate threat,” Carlson said in an opening monologue on his show. “The Iranian saboteurs have not committed acts of terrorism in our cities. Oh, but our guides tell us they are close to a second and that’s why we struck first.

“It is so striking how many people seem to accept this uncritically. You will remember that our news agencies have only recently been considered politically corrupt and suspicious.”

Carlson outlined another contradiction in Trump’s latest move in foreign policy – trust in the secret services if he likes it.

Fox News revived some of the rhetoric of the George W. Bush era and blew up former officials who were involved in the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Bush spokesman Ari Fleischer and political adviser Karl Rove responded to Soleimani’s murder in the air and said, “I think it is quite possible that this will be a catalyst in Iran in which people celebrate this murder of Soleimani by they put pressure on the Iranian government to stop terrorism and to stop supporting all the various terrorist movements around the world. ”

While Fleischer offered the pro-democratic, neoconservative discussion points that were popular during the regime change era in 2003, a video by Bush in which “America First” ideology was struck (before Trump even used it) went viral.

I'm definitely not the one to gloss over George W. Bush's legacy, but I came across this video clip about a decade ago. It's pretty striking compared to Trump. In 2011, Bush warned about what Trump stands for – and denounced it.

– Brian Klaas (@brianklaas), January 11, 2020

Bush said in January 2011, “When you study history, there are some” isms “that come up occasionally. One is isolationism and its evil twin protectionism and its evil triplet nativism, so if you study the 1920s, for example, there was – There was an American First policy, which said: “Who cares what happens in Europe?” As Bush put it: “Well what happened in Europe was ultimately important because of the world war II.”

Bush’s warning of isolationism, protectionism, and nativism has taken on new meaning this month as the GOP struggles between the Bush era foreign policy and America First.

The trump theory

Trump campaigned for seemingly contradictory promises. He wanted to stop “endless wars” and bring troops home while he was out to “bomb hell” and end Iran’s reign of terror. In 2016, Trump fought the policies of Bush, his pre-Obama Republican predecessor, and even accused him of lying to start the Iraq war.

Trump and his government are trying to explain the “immediate threat” that Soleimani posed. Trump did not go through the regular legal channels à la Bush to present secret services publicly and to campaign for military action in Iraq. At that time, Bush applied for Congress approval and consulted the United Nations.

Trump’s assassination of Soleimani and the risk of a full-scale war with Iran without consulting Congress will cost him congressional support – a hawk-to-dove gap that reflects current Fox News developments.

His Iranian strike exposed a contradictory duality, especially now that the United States has deployed thousands more troops to the Middle East. This duality is referred to in the media as “Trump Doctrine”.

Fox trotted with Trump’s former chief strategist Steven Bannon to praise the virtues of the “Trump Doctrine”. Bannon said on Sunday: “This is the Trump doctrine, whether in Hong Kong, the ballot box in Taiwan, in the streets of Tehran, in freedom and democracy.”

GOP senators Mike Lee from Utah and Rand Paul from Kentucky have torn up the government because of secret information about Iran. They say they will now support a resolution that regulates Trump’s military powers.

Fox News cut off Republican Senator Mike Lee when he described the Trump administrator's Soleimani briefing as "probably the worst briefing, at least on a military issue I've ever seen."

– Aaron Rupar (@atrupar), January 8, 2020

Lee said it was “the worst information I have ever seen, at least on a military issue,” and condemned the government for arguing that the strike’s merits should not be publicly discussed: “It is un-American, it is unconstitutional and it is unconstitutional wrong. ”

Lee was co-sponsored by Senator Bernie Sanders’ efforts to refuse to fund “unauthorized” armed forces against Iran. Lee’s testimony and his actions show a rare split in the GOP regarding Trump: the party will not mimic Trump points that many know are obviously wrong.

A separate move by Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, aimed at curbing Trump’s war powers, had enough Republican support to pass by Wednesday. Senators Lee and Paul supported the measure together, while GOP Senators Todd Young from Indiana and Susan Collins from Maine said they would support it.

South Carolina Lindsey Graham, an ally and hawk of Trump, beat up Lee and Paul. “You know, they’re libertarians,” he said.

In the meantime, Parliament has voted for a resolution that will limit Trump’s war powers against Iran. While most Republicans voted against, Trump’s close ally, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, broke the ranks. “It would be the wrong decision to engage in another everlasting war in the Middle East,” said Gaetz.

However, Graham pushed for unity over a national challenge; He and the GOP now have to deal with the aftermath of the Soleimani murder. A nationwide survey by USA Today / Ipsos shows that the USA has become less safe from the assassination of Soleimani.

In the survey, 52 percent of respondents said the attack increased the likelihood that Iran would develop nuclear weapons. Only 8 percent said no. Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal and recent events, which many experts claim to be a direct result of this decision, will play an important role in the 2020 election. Foreign policy is back in the spotlight.

The US-led coalition that is fighting the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria has said that most of its operations to protect coalition forces and bases have ended. This contradicts Trump’s statement that ISIS was 100 percent defeated.

Graham, who argued that withdrawing the United States from Syria would be a huge win for the Islamic State, Iran and Russia, must now face the risk of US forces being driven out of Iraq. Graham, a military lawyer who served as a reservist in Iraq in 2007, knows the importance of US troops in Iraq as a buffer against Iran.

Trump’s assassination of Soleimani also led to NATO’s announcement to suspend operations in Iraq. The US troops are actually paralyzed in the country.

