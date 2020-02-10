An earlier version of this column contained incorrect data. It has been corrected and updated.

President Trump proposes cuts – in some cases significant cuts – for safety net programs that millions of Americans depend on. It is part of his 2021 budget that the White House on Monday

The plan, which will be implemented as part of what is likely to be a tight reelection offer for Trump, provides for drastic cuts in programs such as student loan support, affordable housing, food stamps and Medicaid. Of course, Medicaid is a federal and state program that helps Americans with limited financial resources to cover medical costs that Medicare typically does not cover, such as: B. Nursing home care and personal care services.

Medicaid cuts would come, the New York Times notes, in the form of a smaller portion of the Obamacare-related medical bills that the federal government would pay for. It would also impose new requirements on beneficiaries wishing to register. Overall, such spending cuts could total $ 1 trillion over the next decade.

Trump, however, is not proposing social security cuts for the two largest claims programs: social security or Medicare, possibly to avoid asking Democrats an election year question. He tweeted over the weekend in this sense, promising that his budget “won’t affect your social security or Medicare.”

Nevertheless, the idea of ​​possible cuts to these so-called “third-rail” programs could be on the President’s radar.

“We discussed it with President Trump,” said Wyoming Republican Senator John Barrasso last summer. And Trump “said it was a second term project.” When he attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland last month, the president was asked if he would ever consider cutting the claims. Trump’s answer: “Eventually they will be.” Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader, has also expressed a desire to reduce claims spending.

The Democrats accuse Trump of tax cuts for 2017, which are strongly aimed at breaks for companies and wealthy individuals. These duel stories will be an integral part of the 2020 campaign.

Aside from this debate, the numbers show that spending on the “big three” – social security ($ 1.1 trillion), Medicare ($ 679 billion) and Medicaid ($ 418 billion) – a year 2020 will be approximately $ 2.19 trillion, almost three times defense spending ($ 738 billion).

It is also true that spending on social security, Medicare and Medicaid is skyrocketing as an estimated 10,000 baby boomers retire each day. This trend is expected to continue until 2029 began to plunge into reserves to pay beneficiaries; By 2034, this surplus is expected to be gone, after which social security – based on wage taxes – can only pay 79% of the forecast benefits. To compensate for the difference, wage and salary taxes have to rise or the age of entitlement has to rise – maybe both. In any case, the pain lies in the prognosis. More workers could also enter and pay for the system, but US birth rates are falling and the Trump administration is working to lower legal immigration.

At the moment, it’s all academic. It is very unlikely that Trump’s proposed cuts to the social security network will get through the House of Representatives of Nancy Pelosi, just as Democratic proposals to increase taxes to extend entitlements would never come through Mitch McConnell’s Senate. This means that expenditure on entitlements will continue to rise and rise. We’ll see who is in control after November.

