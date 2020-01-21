Trump's deposition process begins - the Hindu

advertisement

While US President Donald Trump is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Republicans and Democrats are preparing for a clash over the rules and procedures of Mr. Trump’s indictment process in the Senate, which began seriously on Tuesday.

Democrats objected to a resolution from the Senate leader, majority leader Mitch McConnell, which contains rules around the timelines for the two parties to impose their affairs, as well as the taking of evidence and testimonials from witnesses who have not been taken into account during the investigation into the accusation of the House of Representatives.

The President was accused by the House on December 18 for office abuse (by conditioning a crucial White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and nearly $ 400 million in military assistance to Ukraine to investigate Ukrainian rivals) Mr Trump). He was also accused of obstruction to Congress.

Mr. Trump’s legal team, including Ken Starr, the independent prosecutor of the Bill Clinton accusation, and constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz, filed a 171-page trial on Monday arguing that an unassailable crime must include criminal behavior .

Trial rules

Mr McConnell’s resolution on procedural rules, which will be adopted by the GOP-controlled Senate on Tuesday, gives House “managers” who will serve as the prosecution, and the president’s defense team every 24 hours, for two days, to present their opening arguments .

Given that the trial sessions start at 1 p.m. each day, Mr. McConnell’s proposed rules may mean that opening arguments run until late at night or early morning hours – a schedule that Democrats found objectionable. “… Senator McConnell’s resolution states that important facts are delivered in the small hours of the night, simply because he does not want the American people to hear them,” said a statement from Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

Mr. Schumer is expected to make changes to the rules on Tuesday.

“A process where there is no evidence – no existing file, no witnesses, no documents – is not a process at all. It is a cover, “said Mr. Schumer in his statement. However, Mr. Trump’s team has characterized Mr. McConnell’s approach as protecting the appropriate process of the president.

“We are pleased that the motion for a resolution protects the (presidential) rights to a fair trial, and we look forward to providing a strong defense of the facts and the trial as soon as possible and to request an acquittal as quickly as possible,” White House Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland told Politico.

New proof

The two sides are also different about the proposed treatment of new evidence and witnesses. Although the evidence from the House investigation would be passed on to the senators, it would not be introduced as evidence unless the senators voted on a case-by-case basis. New witnesses, according to the proposed rules, would first be deposed by the senate; Senators would then vote on whether or not to allow witnesses.

Former Democrat witness John Bolton and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney are on the list of witnesses of the democrat. Mr. Trump’s allies and his defense team have worked to prevent Bolton testimonials reported by the Washington Post. Republicans are likely to request a secret hearing from Mr. Bolton for national security reasons, according to the Post story, if they fail to block the whole.

Republicans are, in turn, expected to testify to the son of Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter, when Democrats get their witnesses. The actions of the younger Biden on the board of a Ukrainian energy company Burisma have been used by Mr. Trump and his co-workers as the apparent reason to ask the Ukrainians to make an announcement to investigate the Bidens.

“It would certainly be fair if the president and his team could summon witnesses who could provide material information about the charges. It would not be appropriate for the president to try to witness only to continue the same smear campaign that was thwarted when his plot was discovered, “representative Adam Schiff, one of the house managers, told CBS.

