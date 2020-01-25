Trump's defense aims to fill gaps in the democratic case as impeachment moves on to the next phase

advertisement

WASHINGTON – The President’s legal team had the first opportunity to take control of the Senate to explain President Donald Trump’s defense against the two impeachment cases after three days of managers.

The defense attorney’s presentation on Saturday attempted to punch the Democrats’ case by arguing that the house did not provide the full context during its dispute, and arguing from extracts from the House Intelligence Committee that the house was not in return for the Ukraine give.

“We don’t think they are approaching their burden for what they ask of you,” said Pat Cipollone, White House attorney. “Indeed, we believe that if you hear the facts and what we are going to cover today – the facts – you will find that the President has done absolutely nothing wrong.”

Contrary to Tuesday’s arguments about the rules of the process, the President’s defense team was provided with visual aids – PowerPoint slides and videos – to complement their arguments, like Parliament’s impeachment officials. They played excerpts from the impeachment hearing that the Democrats had not shown during their three-day presentation.

The President’s team, for example, spliced ​​US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland together and said repeatedly that he “suspected” that there was a more direct link between the delay in US security aid and Ukraine’s investigation into the President’s political rival Proof of consideration.

The first clip that the defense team played was the secretary-general, Adam Schiff, the chief impeacher. He described the President’s call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a hearing in September – comments that Republicans and the President have been assaulting for months.

When Trump’s lawyer Mike Purpura showed the video, Schiff looked at him and looked expressionless.

The president’s personal lawyer, Jay Sekulow, urged the senators to “put himself in the position of the president of the United States,” outlining the investigation of his 2016 campaign and Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election as a justification for the reasons why Trump shouldn’t do this “blindly trust” the secret services of his administration.

“Not agreeing to the president’s foreign policy decisions or whose advice he will take is in no way a criminal offense,” argued Sekulov.

Sekulow emphasized that Zelensky said the call was “normal” and that “nobody was pushing me”.

“You think you can read minds. I think you’re looking at the words, ”said Sekulow to Zelensky’s earlier comments.

The deputy lawyer for President Patrick Philbin argued that the House’s trial was unfair to the President and the subpoenas he issued were not legitimate. At the end of his remarks, he referred to the whistleblower for the first time.

Cipollone first noticed that the President’s team was not going to use the full 24 hours allotted to them, and added that his team would “get there efficiently and quickly so that we could all have a choice”.

House impeachment officials said the president’s team didn’t really address the evidence, such as conditioning military aid and calling for foreigners to interfere, and Schiff brushed aside Republican criticism of its closure on Friday.

“The problem is that they don’t want to talk about the evidence,” said Schiff. “You know I have seen it again and again as a prosecutor. If your client is guilty, if your client violates rights, you don’t want to talk about your client’s guilt, but want to attack the prosecutor.” It’s a pretty basic strategy. And I think that’s all you see here, the effort to distract yourself. “

Senate Democrats said the defense team showed the need for evidence, especially when discussing the importance of cross-examination.

Alabama Senator Doug Jones, one of the few Democrats hoping to beat the Republicans, said he was stunned that the defense team argued, “Cross-examination is the great truth seeker – we don’t understand.”

“The American people deserve the truth. This is not just a criminal case to try to punch holes, ”said Jones.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, another potential democratic crossover, told CNN that Trump’s team did a “good job” and “made me think about things.”

“One thing I remember is that there is no witness they have had and has had direct contact with the President. I would like to hear from Mick, Acting White House chief of staff, Mulvaney and Bolton, the former national security adviser, listen. “

When asked if he was considering acquittal, Manchin said, “I’ll be very impartial until the end.”

The presidential team is giving his presentation, while White House and Senate sources assure that they will abolish a vote next week for additional witnesses who would extend the process beyond the next week. Sources say they are likely to lose two GOP votes, but expect to keep the defects among the four that Democrats would need to call for more witnesses and documents, and if the vote fails, the Senate could end by next Week acquit Trump.

Republican senators praised the performance of the president’s lawyers, led by Cipollone and Sekulow, on Saturday after the two-hour session on Saturday.

The White House and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have laid the groundwork for weeks to ward off opposition to new witnesses, including lunch with former George W. Bush Attorney General Michael Mukasey to argue that witnesses are called could trigger delicate legal issues with a managerial privilege.

Sekulow has signaled that the defense team is likely to seek former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, the President’s investigation into Russia, and former British Secret Service agent Christopher Steele’s opposition research dossier.

“You opened the door as wide as a double door in the Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Burisma edition. I think that was your way to be one step ahead of it. We’ll take care of it,” said Sekulow on Friday , “Joe Biden has been appointed Vice President of the United States to Policy Ukraine. That was his specific job. His son went to work … for the board of a Ukrainian gas company. “

But on Saturday when the team spoke, there were no mentions of the former vice president or his son when they made the case general.

Schiff provided a lengthy and detailed argument for dismissing the president to complete the house’s opening argument on Friday night. House managers took the time to give a step ahead of the arguments they expected from the presidential team, and Schiff used a significant part of his closing speech on Friday to go over the president’s arguments that the Bidens were corrupt Trump had reason to withhold aid to Ukraine and the process was unfair.

“When they say the process was unfair, what they really mean is not what the President did,” said Schiff.

In the meantime, Trump gave some advice to his lawyer team in an interview with Fox News on Friday before they put forward their arguments.

“What my people have to do is just be honest, just tell the truth,” he said.

