Trump's chaotic, cowardly failure to protect Israel from Iran

The start of President Donald Trump’s last and decisive term, in which we will find out whether he will be re-elected to a second term, is a good time to assess his past successes in the Middle East.

However, in line with the general Trumpian approach to governance through chaos, it is difficult to assess its balance sheet in terms of coherent policies. Instead of a well-founded strategy, we have a number of individual cases, some of which are successful but not others, often mainly for reasons of impetus.

The Iranian nuclear program and regional expansionism were the main issues Trump dealt with in the Middle East.

On the nuclear issue, Trump, with the active support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, withdrew from the agreement with Iran and imposed severe economic sanctions. The Iranian economy is in a serious crisis, domestic unrest is increasing, and if the pressure persists for a few more years, it cannot be ruled out that it will ultimately be forced to go under a “new and better” nuclear power plant and join this deal ,

Iranian protesters hold flowers in hand during a demonstration outside Amir Kabir University in Tehran as the riot police fire tear gas. January 13, 2020 AFP

To date, however, Iran’s behavior has not changed for the better. On the contrary, it worked in different directions. The danger of a military escalation with the United States, Israel and other American allies has increased, and, what is most threatening, the nuclear program is gradually resuming. Subject to some important developments, the IDF’s latest assessment that Iran could reach a nuclear bomb within two years could become a reality.

Trump’s efforts to thwart regional expansionism in Iran have failed. In Syria, tens of thousands of Iranian-affiliated Shiite militia officers are now deployed along with a small but growing Iranian military presence, and Iran (and Russia) have become the country’s most important centers of power. Had the Israeli ban efforts not been implemented, Iran would already have had a significant military presence in Syria, including permanent air and naval bases.

Trump’s repeated withdrawal and redistribution of small American forces in Syria and betrayal to the Kurds were both a moral shame and a strategic mistake. The limited American efforts to prevent Hezbollah’s continued rearmament and stranglehold on the Lebanese government had little or no effect.

Iranian militias in Iraq have become a major source of political power and a threat to the regime. The missiles Iran has deployed to both Iraq and Yemen have joined Hezbollah’s mammoth missile arsenal and created huge new launching sites that could threaten Israel and other American allies. In Yemen, the Iranian allies, the Houthis, control the vital shipping routes at the mouth of the Red Sea.

Trump’s reluctance, some of which may argue with little vigor, that he will not respond to a series of deliberate Iranian Gulf provocations, including attacks on oil tankers, the fall of an American UAV, and an unprecedented attack on Saudi oil facilities, prompted his later need to take vigor show by eliminating Soleimani. Each of these provocations would have been viewed by previous governments as casus belli, or at least as a reason for a strong military response.

As a result, the Saudis and other Gulf actors have lost confidence in their ability to rely on the United States and have started looking for ways to engage in dialogue with Tehran and the regional anti-Iranian bloc that the government has sought to build was weakened.

U.S. soldiers and journalists are investigating the damage to Ain al-Asad Air Force Base in Anbar, Iraq, after Iranian missiles were fired in retaliation for the murder of Qassem Soleimani. January 13, 2020 Qassim Abdul-Zahra, AP

Soleimani’s elimination, which was positive in and of itself, seems to have been a question from the President that surprised his advisers, no less than Iran. Tehran responded with a missile attack on American bases, the government incorrectly claimed there were no casualties, and Trump, who had threatened Iran with the destruction of 52 targets, again failed to respond due to fear of escalation. Only the Iranian crash of a Ukrainian airliner diverted attention from the fact that Trump had been deterred again.

The bottom line is that from an Israeli perspective, the overall strategic situation vis-à-vis Iran under Trump has deteriorated considerably. Iran is closer to a bomb, Israel is surrounded by Iran and its representatives, and is increasingly likely to be alone in the confrontation with Tehran.

Trump’s balance sheet is more balanced on the Palestinian issue. The Palestinians received the urgently needed wake-up call that they too would have to make substantial concessions in future negotiations. US support for UNRWA and other corrupt organizations that have long ceased to perform their intended functions has been discontinued. Conversely, no alternative mechanisms have been established to meet the real needs of these organizations, and Trump’s vaunted “Deal of the Century” has yet to be launched, although reports say he can now help Netanyahu in his third round of voting within a year.

A peace plan that is entirely one-sided in favor of Israel may serve this “noble” goal, but it does not bring us closer to an agreement. Aside from the change in government policies regarding the legality of settlements, the result could be the annexation of territories in the West Bank and the decline of the enlightened Zionist company.

President Donald Trump hands over the pen that he used to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan in the United States to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. March 25, 2019Susan Walsh, AP

Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem and the Golan Heights was a historic decision. If there had been a peace process or if there was any serious intention to get it started, it would have been more appropriate to keep important “carrots” like these for the critical stages of the negotiations. Then they could have served as a means of politically discouraging the Israeli public and making concessions.

In addition, the decisions were taken in a typically Trumpian manner, largely in a declaratory way: they served his political purposes, but do little to strengthen Israel’s position in the final status negotiations. On the other hand, if Trump had been waiting for a breakthrough in the negotiations, these recognitions would probably never have occurred. The bottom line is that Trump has to be commended for breaking the longstanding but illusory diplomatic orthodoxy and making bold decisions.

Israel’s security is closely linked to the global and regional stature of the United States, and unfortunately the news is not good at all here. Trump has transformed himself into an object of contempt, both in international public opinion and in leadership positions, historic alliances have been undermined and the American stature as a leader of the free world has been severely weakened.

The ongoing struggle against China for global supremacy has not necessarily worked in favor of the United States, and Russia, with a much weaker hand, is encircling it, including obvious interference with American electoral processes. If the American stature is violated, so is the Israeli one.

Together with Netanyahu, Trump has severely undermined the longstanding tradition of bipartisan American support for Israel, one of the most important pillars of the “special relationship”.

President Donald Trump speaks in front of the White House about the missile attack Iran launched against Iraqi airbases with U.S. troops. January 8, 2020Evan Vucci, AP

Israeli support on the democratic side has collapsed, and leading Democratic presidential candidates have even advocated that the United States provide military support to Israel, which has been the basis of bilateral relations, depending on a change in Israeli policy on the Palestinian issue. Non-religious American Jews, i. H. The vast majority are increasingly alienated from Israel and many synagogues refrain from Israel-related activities due to the sharpness they cause. This is a tragedy that neither she nor Trump and Netanyahu should be proud of.

In word and deed, Trump has contributed to reviving anti-Semitism and racism and nullifying the respect for basic norms of democratic governance. Trump is not solely responsible for these trends, which are part of broader global development, but is undermining if the leader of the world’s largest democracy tightens them, liberal democracy and the rule of law everywhere.

And in Netanyahu’s struggle to save himself from legal and electoral dangers, he followed Trump and violated practically every previously sacrosanct public virtue.

Demographic change is underway in American society, which regardless of Israeli politics will have a negative impact on bilateral relations in the coming years. The anger among the Democrats, who will regain presidency sooner or later, and the increasing alienation of the Jewish community will further exacerbate these tendencies.

If one of the leading democratic candidates is elected this year, tensions could increase in the near future. Should Trump be re-elected, tensions can be shifted, but as with all perfect storms, the winds return with even greater force across the board.

The American presidential election is critical to Israel’s security, but who leads Israel and where it goes is an even more critical issue. For this reason, the upcoming parliamentary elections in March offer an urgent opportunity for Israel to change direction and to anticipate the upcoming storm.

Chuck Freilich, a former Israeli security advisor, teaches political science at the universities of Columbia and Tel Aviv. He is the author of “Israeli National Security: A New Strategy for an Age of Change” (Oxford University Press, 2018). Twitter: @FreilichChuck

